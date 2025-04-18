How would you balance the San Diego budget?

The City of San Diego is in a tight spot, money-wise. Revenues are down and spending is up. As a result, the city needs to overcome a $258.2 million deficit.

On April 15, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria released a draft budget that includes a series of cuts and revenue proposals that balance the budget. These include:



Charging for parking in Balboa Park

Increasing the city's cannabis business tax

Cutting library and recreation center hours

But KPBS wants to know how you would balance the budget.

What programs or services would you cut? How would you raise revenues?

Fill out the form below and your idea may be used in an interactive budget game set to launch in May. You can also call or text (619) 630-8516‬ with your idea.