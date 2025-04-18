Give Now
Politics

How would you balance the San Diego budget?

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:38 PM PDT
A photo illustration shows San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria alongside screengrabs of his draft budget proposal, the city skyline,
Illustration by Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
A photo illustration shows San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria alongside screengrabs of his draft budget proposal, the city skyline, and dollar bills.

The City of San Diego is in a tight spot, money-wise. Revenues are down and spending is up. As a result, the city needs to overcome a $258.2 million deficit.

On April 15, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria released a draft budget that includes a series of cuts and revenue proposals that balance the budget. These include:

  • Charging for parking in Balboa Park
  • Increasing the city's cannabis business tax
  • Cutting library and recreation center hours

But KPBS wants to know how you would balance the budget.

What programs or services would you cut? How would you raise revenues?

Fill out the form below and your idea may be used in an interactive budget game set to launch in May. You can also call or text (619) 630-8516‬ with your idea.

_

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
More News