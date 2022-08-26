Alzheimer's Association scientist talks about the latest research on prevention

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease — including more than 60,000 people in San Diego and Imperial counties — to date. According to data from the Alzheimer’s Association, that number is expected to more than double by 2050 if a cure or effective treatment is not discovered.

"There's research going on from so many angles regarding risk reduction, looking at diet, exercise, role of vascular factors as well as many other factors and also into many new treatments," Dr. Claire Sexton, senior director of Scientific Programs and Outreach for the National Alzheimer's Association, said. "It's really such an active time for Alzheimer's and dementia research."

Sexton spoke with KPBS Midday Edition Thursday about the latest Alzheimer's research findings and progress on finding a cure.

