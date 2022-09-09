Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

$40K reward posted in search for fugitive 'Fat Leonard'

By City News Service
Published September 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM PDT
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis, also known as "Fat Leonard," who was on home confinement, and allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor and left his home on the morning of Sept. 4, 2022.
AP
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis, also known as "Fat Leonard," who was on home confinement, and allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor and left his home on the morning of Sept. 4, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Service Friday posted a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of a military contractor who pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials as part of a wide-ranging corruption scheme and then went on the lam two weeks before his scheduled sentencing date.

Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis, who had been under house arrest for several years, allegedly cut off a GPS monitor he was required to wear and disappeared over the Labor Day weekend, according to USMS public affairs.

U.S. Pretrial Services, the federal agency in charge of monitoring Francis' home confinement, received an alert that his GPS ankle monitor was being tampered with on Sunday morning, according to Omar Castillo, the supervisory deputy U.S. marshal for the Southern District of California.
Navy-Fat Leonard
Local
‘Fat Leonard' Case: Advocates worry latest twist will dampen change in the Navy
Steve Walsh

Pretrial Services notified the U.S. Marshals Service about the alert.

Members of the USMS San Diego Fugitive Task Force went to Francis' residence in an attempt to locate him. After announcing themselves, task force officers made entry into the residence through an unlocked door. After a thorough check of the residence, officers were unable to locate Francis. Officers were able to locate the GPS ankle monitor that had been cut off, Castillo said.

Francis' whereabouts are unknown, according to Castillo.

Francis, 58, was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officers with cash and prostitutes in exchange for classified information, persuading them to direct aircraft carriers to ports he controlled so they could be resupplied by his Singapore-based company. He also admitted overcharging the U.S. military in an amount exceeding $35 million.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities locate Francis is asked to call the Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or provide information anonymously via the USMS Tips App.

Tags

Public Safety Law Enforcement
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News