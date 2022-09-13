Tips sought in alleged kidnapping of toddler in Vista

Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's 3-year-old son in Vista and holding him captive for hours before releasing him unharmed to a relative.

The child's mother arrived home from an outing about 10:30 p.m. Monday to discover the boy was missing from their home in the 900 block of Postal Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The toddler's babysitter had not realized he was missing, and the residence showed no signs of forced entry, authorities said.

Earlier in the day, the mother had gotten into a confrontation with an ex-boyfriend, 46-year-old Donta Law, the subject of a restraining order she had filed. The quarrel ended when Law allegedly smashed several windows on the woman's car and then left, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies, including a helicopter crew, searched for the child and Law's vehicle, concentrating on areas the suspect has been known to frequent. Law's parents also offered assistance in locating the child.

About 2:30 a.m., Law dropped off the boy with his mother at the Oceanside Transit Station and then fled. Determining the child was unharmed, deputies reunited him with his mother.

Law's whereabouts have remained unknown since. He is described as a 5- foot-6-inch Black man with a medium build, short black hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities locate the suspect is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.