Amid misconduct investigations, Vista High forfeits football games against Poway

Vista High School varsity football team will not play against Poway High School on Friday night as scheduled. The cancellation is the latest fallout from a locker room attack involving members of the team.

On Thursday, Vista High School principal David Jaffe sent a communication to families saying all after-school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled "out of an abundance of caution.

"In addition, we have worked with the site and district administration and with the football coaches and have made the difficult decision to cancel this Friday's Varsity football game," he said in the statement.

Vista High's junior varsity football team was also supposed to play against Poway on Friday, and the two schools' freshman teams were supposed to meet Thursday. Those games were forfeited.

The cancellations came after a Wednesday evening protest outside Vista High in response to the Aug. 31 attack.

The incident is being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The Vista Unified School District has also hired a third-party investigator. The Sheriff's Department received video evidence of a teenage boy being forcefully pushed to the ground. Detectives say there was no sexual assault and the boy was not hurt.

On Thursday, students at Vista High School say many of their classmates have missed school since the video surfaced on social media.

"It's just really messed up ... there's been no one at school because there's been threats," Wyatt Carney said.

“There's been a lot less people for the past couple of days and some kids have to go to the bathroom with other kids together for their safety,” Vista High School student Sage Fine said.

Vista High School has implemented new safety actions in response to the incidents, including daily supervision of the locker room with administrative oversight and counseling services for students.