Vista High football locker room 'physical altercation' under investigation

The Vista Sheriff's Station is investigating what it said was a "physical altercation" involving students inside the Vista High School varsity football locker room.

In a news release, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it received a report on Sept. 2 of two incidents. The department said one happened on Aug. 31 and the second on Sept. 1.

Detectives are examining a video of one of the incidents that was widely posted on social media. The department said it shows a 14-year-old boy being "forcefully pushed to the ground" in the locker room.

While the incident was initially reported as a sexual assault, the sheriff's department said that after talking to the boy, his mother, students, other parents and school staff, detectives determined a sexual assault did not happen.

"The boy was not hurt and did not require medical attention," the news release said.

On Monday, Vista High principal David Jaffe sent a letter to parents in which he described the incident as "deeply disturbing."

"There is nothing more important than providing our students with safe and healthy learning environments, and this includes our fields, locker rooms and during all extra-curricular activities," he said in the letter, which was posted online by NBC7. "Please know that his situation has my full attention."

Jaffe blamed the Labor Day holiday weekend and the need to gather the facts for the delay in notifying parents.

The principal also outlined some actions taken in response to the incidents, including daily supervision of the locker room with administrative oversights and counseling services for students. He said a review of the supervision protocol for the entire football program is in the works.

Vista Unified School District has hired an independent investigator for its own investigation.

The district asks anyone with any information to contact the investigator, Howard Fulfrost, at hfulfrost@f3law.com.