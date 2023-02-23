Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

Oceanside Police Department chief announces retirement

By City News Service
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST
Fred Armijo.jpg
City of Oceanside
Oceanside police Chief Fred Armijo in an undated photo.

The Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday that Chief Fred Armijo will retire after 34 years of service on April 1.

Armijo has worked for the city of Oceanside since 1989. He has held positions in the city including lifeguard, police recruit, sworn police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief.

"I am very proud to have worked in the city I grew up in and am honored to have finished my career as Oceanside's police chief," Armijo said. "Our department has so many great people doing outstanding work. We have a solid group of leaders and I am confident they will continue to build an even better department for our community."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The police chief's promotional recruitment is open and expected to close on March 7, according to the OPD.

Tags

Public Safety Law EnforcementNorth County
More News