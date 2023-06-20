Give Now
Public Safety

Funding approved to trench railroad tracks through Carlsbad Village

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published June 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM PDT
Coaster arriving at the Poinsettia station in Carlsbad.jpg
Andi Dukleth
/
KPBS
A Coaster train arrives at the Poinsettia station in Carlsbad, Aug. 19, 2019.

The Carlsbad City Council recently approved funding to lower the railroad tracks through Carlsbad Village.

The city will designate $5.22 million toward the project to trench the tracks roughly 30 feet down. The city said it will improve public safety as most accidents happen at street-level railroad crossings.

The project is part of the San Diego Association of Governments' $500 million plan to double-track the entire coastal railway to increase capacity. Most of that will be funded by grants.

Carlsbad City Council Member Melanie Burkholder supported the idea.

"This is an investment," she said at the June 13 city council meeting. "It is not just spending money, and it’s coming back to us if, for some reason, we are not successful."

If grant funding falls through, the money will be returned to Carlsbad's general fund.

Residents who spoke at the meeting all support the idea saying it will help save lives.

“It will make the difference," said Annette Swanson, a resident. "It will save lives for generations. This will be something that we do for everyone.”

Carlsbad has been trying to trench the train tracks for years, with the majority of city residents supporting the idea. The plan would affect three existing railroad crossings in Carlsbad.

Nearby Solana Beach is the only city in San Diego County with lowered railroad tracks.

Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

