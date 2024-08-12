Brush fire threatens homes south of El Cajon

A brush fire spread across hilly terrain near homes Monday in a rural area south of El Cajon, prompting evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to douse the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Millar Anita Lane and Millar Ranch Road in the San Miguel area, south of state Route 94 and east of Jamacha Boulevard, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities evacuated people out of residences closest to the burn area and advised other nearby residents to shelter in place until crews could the get the flames under control, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

Within 90 minutes, the flames had blackened about a dozen acres, Cal Fire advised.