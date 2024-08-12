Give Now
Public Safety

Brush fire threatens homes south of El Cajon

By City News Service
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:35 PM PDT
Updated August 12, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT
Smoke from the Anita Fire is seen on Aug. 12, 2024 in the San Miguel area, Calif.
KPBS Staff
Updated: August 12, 2024 at 2:33 PM PDT
Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

A brush fire spread across hilly terrain near homes Monday in a rural area south of El Cajon, prompting evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to douse the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Millar Anita Lane and Millar Ranch Road in the San Miguel area, south of state Route 94 and east of Jamacha Boulevard, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities evacuated people out of residences closest to the burn area and advised other nearby residents to shelter in place until crews could the get the flames under control, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

Within 90 minutes, the flames had blackened about a dozen acres, Cal Fire advised.

Public Safety Wildfires
