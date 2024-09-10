Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Santana High School shooter denied parole

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published September 10, 2024 at 6:07 PM PDT
Andy Williams was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after he killed two people and wounded 13 others at Santana High School in 2001.
KGTV
Andy Williams was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after he killed two people and wounded 13 others at Santana High School in 2001.

Andy Williams, who shot 15 people at Santana High School in 2001, was denied parole Tuesday.

Williams was 15 years old when he killed two students, Bryan Zuckor and Randy Gordon, and wounded 13 others. He was sentenced 50 years to life in prison.

Tuesday marked his first parole hearing since the shooting. He’s now 38 years old.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

California state laws have changed sentencing guidelines for juveniles tried as adults who received life sentences. Now, they have a chance at parole after 15, 20 or 25 years, depending on their sentence.

State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones wrote to the Board of Parole Hearings last month, urging them to deny Williams' parole. His district includes Santee.

“After taking the lives of two innocent high school students, wounding 13 others, and causing a lifetime of pain and trauma for the Santee community, I find it inconceivable that Williams would be released before even half his sentence is complete,” Jones wrote.

Williams will be eligible for parole again in three years, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Tags

Public Safety San Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News