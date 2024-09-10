Santana High School shooter denied parole

Andy Williams, who shot 15 people at Santana High School in 2001, was denied parole Tuesday.

Williams was 15 years old when he killed two students, Bryan Zuckor and Randy Gordon, and wounded 13 others. He was sentenced 50 years to life in prison.

Tuesday marked his first parole hearing since the shooting. He’s now 38 years old .

California state laws have changed sentencing guidelines for juveniles tried as adults who received life sentences. Now, they have a chance at parole after 15, 20 or 25 years , depending on their sentence.

State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones wrote to the Board of Parole Hearings last month, urging them to deny Williams' parole. His district includes Santee.

“After taking the lives of two innocent high school students, wounding 13 others, and causing a lifetime of pain and trauma for the Santee community, I find it inconceivable that Williams would be released before even half his sentence is complete,” Jones wrote.

Williams will be eligible for parole again in three years, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.