Have you talked to your teens about cyber safety?

As teens head back to school, the FBI is reporting an increase in scams targeting them, such as sextortion.

Sextortion involves scammers convincing teens to send sexually explicit images or videos to them and then threatening to release those photos or videos unless the victim pays up or produces more.

Between October 2021 and March 2023, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations saw more than 13,000 reports of online financial sextortion of minors. These sextortion scams led to at least 20 suicides.

The FBI saw at least a 20% increase in sextortion incidents between October 2022 and March 2023 involving minor victims compared to the same period the previous year.

KPBS wants to know: Have you have talked to your teen about cyber safety? What steps have you taken to keep your teen safe?