Public Safety

SDPD implements full encryption in radio communications

By City News Service
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:39 PM PDT
A man walks behind a San Diego Police Department cruiser parked in front of the San Diego City Administration Building in downtown, Sept. 7, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A man walks behind a San Diego Police Department cruiser parked in front of the San Diego City Administration Building in downtown, Sept. 7, 2023.

The San Diego Police Department transitioned to fully encrypted radio channels this week, limiting public access to live law enforcement communication.

The transition went into effect as of Monday in an effort to comply with a California Department of Justice mandate to protect the personal identifying information of all individuals, according to the department.

"This transition ensures SDPD can fully meet the DOJ's requirements without compromising officer or public safety," the department said in a statement last Thursday. "Our new encrypted channels will also use a higher level of encryption than our current inquiry channel, ensuring information shared is well protected."

Officials said the department has replaced about 3,400 hand-held radios and upgraded about 1,050 mobile radios in its vehicle fleet.

"Nearly all law enforcement agencies across Southern California have already adopted encrypted radio technology to meet this standard," the department added.

The public can still view many police calls through the department's online dispatch site.

