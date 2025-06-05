San Diego weekend arts events: Summer Shakespeare, John Singletary, Queer Mvmnt Fest, books and more

Visual art

John Singletary: 'Sun Goin' Down'

Recent UC San Diego MFA recipient John Singletary will open his debut solo exhibition at Oolong Gallery. Singletary is inspired by the way myth and memory intersect, especially when it comes to Biblical tales and Southern folklore — and the generational fear inherent among Black men in the United States. His paintings are powerful and often haunting, some with distinct horror elements like skeletons, but others more abstract.

6-8 p.m. Friday, June 6. On view by appointment through June 25 | Oolong Gallery, 6030 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe | Free | MORE INFO

Avia Rose Ramm Work by San Diego-based painter Avia Rose Ramm will be on view at Coffee & Tea Collective June 6 through Aug. 6, 2025.

Avia Rose Ramm: 'Withholding Potential'

Painter Avia Rose Ramm opens a solo exhibition at Coffee & Tea Collective in North Park, featuring her rich, lore-infused paintings inspired by gender, mythology and the concept of backyard and "working" animals and birds. One recurring element is the paint pigment, quinacridone red — a sharp, evocative and luxurious dark pink. An opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 6. The coffee roaster is also releasing the 14th installment in its Artist Series coffee beans , with Ramm's artwork featured on the packaging.

On view June 6 to Aug. 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily | Coffee & Tea Collective, 2911 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Quint Gallery Anne Mudge's sculpture "Deodara" is on view at Quint Gallery through June 7, 2025.

Anne Mudge: 'Deodara'

On view at Quint Gallery for just one week, San Diego sculptor Anne Mudge's "Deodara" closes Saturday. Mudge's intricate bead and metal suspended sculptures evoke natural elements like pine cones, nests, seedpods and roots — all suggesting germination and beginnings. Also on view are Mel Bochner's "Money" and Peter Dreher's "Tag Um Tag Guter Tag #1638."

On view by appointment through June 7 | Quint Gallery, 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Artivál

East County has a new art festival, with music performances, visual art exhibitors and food and drink vendors. The featured artist is Carlos Castrejon, an abstract expressionist painter. Performers include Cassie B. and Kimba Light.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 7 | Main St. and Magnolia Ave., El Cajon | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

Disco Riot: Queer Mvmnt Festival

Curated and directed by Disco Riot's Alyssa Rose, Desiree Cuizon, Trystan Merrick and Martin Anthony Dorado, this annual celebration of LGBTQ+ movement, dance, film and art runs through Sunday, June 8. The festival spans several locations around the region, including a dance studio in Miramar and venues at UC San Diego, City College and Digital Gym Cinema. The festival includes film, dance performances, workshops and more. Highlights: Friday night's Tender Riots Dance Party at 7 p.m. at The Loft at UC San Diego is a substance- and alcohol-free event with "light vocal guidance" from the DJ, but otherwise, participants can dance and move however they're inspired to move. Tender Riots is also committed to early dance events, allowing time for the body to rest. The culminating Disco Riot company performance is 7 p.m. Saturday at City College's Saville Theatre.

Disco Riot founder Zaquia Mahler Salinas recently joined Midday Edition to discuss funding, community and the future of dance , and why programs like Queer Mvmnt Festival are fundamental to their mission.

June 4-8 | Various locations | Free-$25 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of MOPA@SDMA Dancer and movement artist Cami Árboles is shown in an undated photo.

SDMA+ Cami Árboles: 'The Body as the Frame'

The Museum of Photographic Arts at San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA@SDMA) hosts Los Angeles-based dancer Cami Árboles for a performance inspired by the "Women in Focus" exhibition. The exhibit explores the role of women in photography's history, and Árboles' performance of movement, dance and yoga is similarly inspired by the power of the female body as a form of lens — drawing directly from the works in the exhibition. A cash bar will offer drinks, and the exhibits and MOPA will be open for browsing.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 7 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | $35-$45, ages 18+ | MORE INFO

Theater

The Old Globe: Shakespeare's 'All's Well That Ends Well'

Summer Shakespeare season is upon us. The Globe kicks off their annual summer celebration of the Bard with Shakespeare's comedy, "All's Well That Ends Well." The play centers on Helena as she relentlessly pursues the indifferent Bertram. A series of twists, an absurd to-do list of demands — and with it, Helena's equally absurd ability to manifest — ensues. Directed by Peter Francis James. Later this summer, Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" opens July 27.

On stage Sunday, June 8 through July 6 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $87+ | MORE INFO

OnWord Theatre: 'Lottery Day'

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg directs OnWord's staged reading of Ike Holter's "Lottery Day," which is set in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood where a dinner party reaches a boiling point. Dinner is included in the $25 tickets.

6 p.m. June 7 | 2931 Helix St., Spring Valley | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

Music

Acoustic Evenings: Lee Coulter, Jesus Gonzalez, Julia Sage, Bri Schillings and more

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla hosts this performance of Lee Coulter, Julia Sage, Dave Booda, Monette Marino, Santiago Orozco, Jesus Gonzalez, Jefferson Jay, Bri Schillings and Michelle Lerach in remembrance of the late musician and performer Jamie Shadowlight .

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 6 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | $5-$23 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of NPMF Musician Aly Rowell is shown in an undated photo. Rowell performs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Art Produce as part of the North Park Music Fest.

North Park Music Fest

The North Park Music Fest returns Saturday, with 40+ musical acts and a free creator fair spread across 10 venues, bars and restaurants throughout North Park. Performers include John Doe, Julianna Zachariou, The Neighborhood Kids, In Mazes, Topeka Clementine, Tasha Smith Godinez and more.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 7 | Multiple venues, North Park | $25 in advance, $35 day of show | MORE INFO

Books

San Diego Public Library Summer Reading Program Kickoff

The annual summer reading program at the San Diego Public Library is already underway and will hold several kickoff events this weekend at the San Diego Central Library and the Rancho Penasquitos, College-Rolando, North University and Pacific Beach branches. This year's program is embracing gaming in addition to books, encouraging kids to think about exploration and literacy through board games and video games. Log your books or hours spent with literacy or gaming activities, and each child could be eligible for a series of prizes depending on age level, including free books and museum tickets. And yes, adults can participate too, so get your beach reads ready — you could earn a free book or tickets the San Diego Natural History Museum.