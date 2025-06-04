Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Appeals court rules San Diego's yoga ban is unconstitutional

By City News Service
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM PDT
The seal for the City of San Diego is pictured above in this undated photo.
KPBS Staff
The seal for the City of San Diego is pictured above in this undated photo.

The city of San Diego's ban on yoga classes in public parks and beaches was ruled unconstitutional Wednesday by a federal appeals court that found such classes are protected by the First Amendment.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling states city officials had not shown any "plausible connection between plaintiffs teaching yoga and any threat to public safety and enjoyment in the city's shoreline parks."

The crackdown on the classes stemmed from an amended ordinance concerning street vendors that also prohibited other types of commercial activity without a permit, such as yoga classes attended by four or more people.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The city's ban was challenged in a federal lawsuit filed by yoga instructors Steven Hubbard and Amy Baack, who contended the city's enforcement on such gatherings violated their First Amendment rights.

While a federal judge ruled in the city's favor, the 9th Circuit panel wrote, "Teaching yoga is protected speech" and that "because the ordinance targets teaching yoga, it plainly implicates Hubbard and Baack's First Amendment right to speak."

While the city had argued the prohibition was in line with its interests in "protecting the enjoyment and safety of the public in the use of" parks, the panel wrote that the city "has provided no explanation as to how teaching yoga would lead to harmful consequences to these interests, or even what those consequences might be."

A San Diego City Attorney's representative said the city is "evaluating the decision and potential next steps."

Hubbard and Baack also filed a separate lawsuit against the city earlier this year in state court, which claimed Hubbard was cited multiple times for livestreaming yoga classes from his home. Those citations were allegedly issued because the YouTube-streamed lessons could be viewed by people at a city park, according to the complaint.

Quality of Life
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News