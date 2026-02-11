San Diego’s South Bay gets its first community-owned grocery store

After a decade of waiting, the shelves and aisles are full, and customers are shopping at Imperial Beach's SunCoast Market Co-op .

It's been open and serving the community for just over a week.

“We’ll walk over for dinner, we pick up some hot food, which is fabulous. We came over this morning to pick up some breakfast burritos,” said Imperial Beach resident Julie Burritt-Geasland. She was shopping at the store Tuesday morning alongside her husband.

Burritt-Geasland isn't just a customer at SunCoast. She's one of its 1,500 community owners who have purchased a one-time $200 share.

The $4 million co-op is funded through community donations and grants.

Suncoast board president Kim Rivero Frink said the movement for the co-op was born after Trader Joe’s and Sprouts said they weren't going to expand to Imperial Beach.

“We didn't have a lot of access to really fresh, quality produce; healthy prepared foods,” she said. “So we created a grocery store for the community that is by the people and for the people.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS People shop at Imperial Beach's SunCoast Market Co-op, Feb. 10, 2026.

Jacob Aere Fresh produce is stacked on shelves at Imperial Beach's SunCoast Market Co-op, Feb. 10, 2026. Jacob Aere Produce is stacked on shelves and inside refrigerators at Imperial Beach's SunCoast Market Co-op, Feb. 10, 2026.

Burritt-Geasland said she’s one of the many residents who used to shop for groceries out of town.

“We would drive into Coronado, we’d drive into Chula Vista, we are lucky enough to go on the (Naval) Base and go to the commissary, but not everyone can do that,” she said.

Josephine Mock is a local who was shopping at the store for the first time. She also would drive to Chula Vista to get groceries.

“I was comparing prices. I am willing to buy here versus using the gas to go over there and then come back. The prices are good,” Mock said.

The full-service grocery store sells local and organic products, bulk bin items and food from hot and cold bars.

Sun Coast Market is the second co-op grocery store in San Diego County.

The other is in Ocean Beach.