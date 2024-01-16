State bill would force DMV to redevelop Hillcrest office with housing

Assemblymember Chris Ward has introduced a bill that would order the California Department of Motor Vehicles to redevelop its field office in Hillcrest with affordable housing.

The bill, AB 1635, comes nearly six years after the DMV scrapped plans to rebuild the facility with no housing and a fence around the perimeter — a design that was universally panned by Hillcrest residents. KPBS reported in October that despite calls from elected officials for a mixed-use facility, the DMV had made little if any progress toward that goal.

Ward said he thinks the DMV still needs a field office on the 3-acre property on Normal Street, but that the amount of space it needs may have changed given that many of its services have moved online.

"There's a lot of pieces that need to be evaluated," Ward said. "But you know, I'm just kind of beyond the point of patience right now after 20 years waiting for the state to realize a project in the heart of a revitalizing community."

AB 1635 sets a deadline of July 1, 2026 for the Department of General Services, which manages Sacramento's real estate portfolio, to sign a redevelopment deal with the San Diego Housing Commission. At least 25% of the homes built on the property would have to be affordable for low-income households.

The city of San Diego is in the midst of rezoning Hillcrest for higher density, in an effort to concentrate future growth in more walkable neighborhoods with access to good jobs, health care facilities and public transit. The latest draft zoning plan would allow high-rise apartment buildings along Normal Street.

Additionally, city and regional transportation officials are preparing to break ground on the Normal Street Promenade, which will add wider sidewalks, trees, seating and protected bike lanes to the corridor.

Ward said both the public and private sector are investing in Hillcrest, and the state government needs to keep up.

"To have a sort of donut hole in this revitalization effort is not consistent with either the stated housing goals for the state to be able to use all properties in an efficient way, nor is it respectful of the direction that the community is going," Ward said.

AB 1635 passed the Assembly's Housing and Community Development Committee unanimously last week. It needs approval from the full Assembly by the end of the month, followed by consideration in the Senate.