Caltrans crews plan for weekend closure of southbound State Route 125

Caltrans crews were expected to conduct a weekend closure of all lanes of southbound State Route 125 beginning at 9 tonight until 4 a.m. Monday for concrete slab replacement.

Southbound SR-125 motorists south of state Route 94 will exit using the Jamacha Road off-ramp and reenter the freeway using the on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation said.

Motorists traveling southbound on SR-125 before SR-94 will be detoured to westbound SR-94 to avoid the closure.

Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via Interstate 805 south to state Route 54 east to SR-125 north.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations, the Caltrans statement read.

