Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Caltrans crews plan for weekend closure of southbound State Route 125

By City News Service
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:23 PM PDT
The CalTrans logo appears on the back of a person's safety vest. Oceanside, Calif. April 5, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The CalTrans logo appears on the back of a person's safety vest. Oceanside, Calif. April 5, 2023.

Caltrans crews were expected to conduct a weekend closure of all lanes of southbound State Route 125 beginning at 9 tonight until 4 a.m. Monday for concrete slab replacement.

Southbound SR-125 motorists south of state Route 94 will exit using the Jamacha Road off-ramp and reenter the freeway using the on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation said.

Motorists traveling southbound on SR-125 before SR-94 will be detoured to westbound SR-94 to avoid the closure.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via Interstate 805 south to state Route 54 east to SR-125 north.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations, the Caltrans statement read.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Tags

Quality of Life TravelTransportation
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News