Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Call to action issued for volunteers to restore flood-damaged homes

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:51 PM PDT

Three members of the San Diego City Council have issued a call to action for volunteers to help repair homes damaged during the January flooding this weekend.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said funding to keep displaced people in hotels runs out in about a week.

“We need to speed things along and we need everyone’s help in order to do that," he said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Elo-Rivera, along with fellow council members Vivian Moreno and Henry Foster III have issued a call to action. They represent districts where homes were flooded out.

“What we need help with is getting people with a special focus on people who have skills with electricity, with carpentry, with plumbing. Those are three skills that can be especially helpful to get people back in and kind of put the finishing touches on homes that are close to being able to have folks move back into them," Elo-Rivera said.

Homes on Beta Street in the Southcrest neighborhood are shown on June 13, 2024.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Homes on Beta Street in the Southcrest neighborhood are shown on June 13, 2024.

On Beta Street in Southcrest, you’d never know the flood happened nearly five months ago. Demolition and restoration work is still happening everywhere you look, and that means a lot of people are still out of their homes.

“We should not and we cannot forget that there are over 1,000 people who don’t have their homes to live in right now," Elo-Rivera said.

He pointed out that volunteers have been helping to clean up and fix up homes ever since the flood. But Elo-Rivera said a lot of them are exhausted, and need a break.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Urlel Del Rio is shown outside her home on Beta St.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Urlel Del Rio is shown outside her home on Beta Street on June 13, 2024.

Urlel Del Rio, who owns a property on Beta Street said volunteers have been showing up to help every weekend since the flood. She also said help from the city has been scant.

"The government don’t do nothing, nothing ... Only thing they do, the city, is this, the container for the trash, that’s it," she said, pointing at a huge dumpster parked in her home's driveway.

A large dumpster is shown on Beta Street on June 13, 2024.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
A large dumpster is shown on Beta Street on June 13, 2024.

To volunteer visit www.togethersandiego.org to sign up.

The work will happen from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Tags

Quality of Life Housing
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

More News