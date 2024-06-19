Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Seniors and youth have until Sept. 30 to verify discounted transit fare eligibility

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published June 19, 2024 at 3:55 PM PDT
A PRONTO pay station displays the transit stations for the SPRINTER Hybrid Rail Train, Jan. 12, 2024.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A PRONTO pay station displays the transit stations for the SPRINTER Hybrid Rail Train, Jan. 12, 2024.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is extending the deadline for reduced fare recipients to verify their eligibility from June 30 to Sept. 30.

“We just want to make sure that we’re giving people more time to go through it and get some more accounts verified,” said MTS marketing and communications director Mark Olson.

Reduced fares are available for people 65 and older, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities and youth aged 6 to 18. To keep getting reduced fares, those riders need to verify their eligibility either online or at the MTS Transit Store or North County Transit District customer service centers.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A trolley arrives at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center, Sept. 14, 2023.
Local
RELATED: It's about to get easier to pay MTS bus and trolley fares
Andrew Bowen

If they don’t, their PRONTO cards will switch to adult passes at the end of September — doubling the cost of a day pass from $3 to $6 and a one-way trip from $1.25 to $2.50.

MTS launched the PRONTO fare collection system in 2021.

“When that launched, we had a very short timeline to convert thousands and thousands of accounts from the old Compass system to the PRONTO system,” Olson said. “We were just going on the honor system to allow people to get reduced fares like youth passes and senior passes.”

MTS has already verified more than 18,000 accounts since December. But they estimate there are still 6,000 seniors and 19,000 youth actively using MTS services who still need to be verified.

Riders can check their account status at ridepronto.com.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Those looking to apply for or renew a reduced fare account may need to submit an ID or other verification documents. More information is available on the MTS website.

Tags

Quality of Life TransportationKidsFamily
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
More News