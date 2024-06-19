Seniors and youth have until Sept. 30 to verify discounted transit fare eligibility

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is extending the deadline for reduced fare recipients to verify their eligibility from June 30 to Sept. 30.

“We just want to make sure that we’re giving people more time to go through it and get some more accounts verified,” said MTS marketing and communications director Mark Olson.

Reduced fares are available for people 65 and older, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities and youth aged 6 to 18. To keep getting reduced fares, those riders need to verify their eligibility either online or at the MTS Transit Store or North County Transit District customer service centers.

If they don’t, their PRONTO cards will switch to adult passes at the end of September — doubling the cost of a day pass from $3 to $6 and a one-way trip from $1.25 to $2.50.

MTS launched the PRONTO fare collection system in 2021.

“When that launched, we had a very short timeline to convert thousands and thousands of accounts from the old Compass system to the PRONTO system,” Olson said. “We were just going on the honor system to allow people to get reduced fares like youth passes and senior passes.”

MTS has already verified more than 18,000 accounts since December. But they estimate there are still 6,000 seniors and 19,000 youth actively using MTS services who still need to be verified.

Riders can check their account status at ridepronto.com.

Those looking to apply for or renew a reduced fare account may need to submit an ID or other verification documents. More information is available on the MTS website.