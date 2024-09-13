Give Now
Quality of Life

Where to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in San Diego

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:39 PM PDT
Mexican flags fluttering in the wind in Tijuana at the U.S./Mexico port of entry on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Marielena Castellanos
/
KPBS
Mexican flags fluttering in the wind in Tijuana at the U.S./Mexico port of entry on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Sept. 15 marks one of Mexico’s most historic celebrations, the start of the battle for independence. On this day back in 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gave a historic speech which helped inspire the fight for freedom. Celebrations typically include "El Grito," a re-creation of the original battle cry, and those in attendance gather with pride to shout out the famous: ¡Viva México!

In San Diego County there's multiple events locals can attend to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. See a list of some of those events below.

Mexican Independence Day AXIS Event

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM
Old Globe Theatre
Free
Fiestas Patrias Festival

Fiestas Patrias Festival

Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 11 AM to 9 PM
Grape Day Park
Free
El&nbsp;Grito

El Grito

Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 4 PM to 8 PM
Memorial Park
Free
Oceanside Noche Mexicana

Oceanside Noche Mexicana

Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 1 PM to 7 PM
Oceanside Civic Center
Free

Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
