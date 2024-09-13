Where to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in San Diego
Sept. 15 marks one of Mexico’s most historic celebrations, the start of the battle for independence. On this day back in 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gave a historic speech which helped inspire the fight for freedom. Celebrations typically include "El Grito," a re-creation of the original battle cry, and those in attendance gather with pride to shout out the famous: ¡Viva México!
In San Diego County there's multiple events locals can attend to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. See a list of some of those events below.
Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM
Old Globe Theatre
Free
Fiestas Patrias Festival
Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 11 AM to 9 PM
Grape Day Park
Free
El Grito
Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 4 PM to 8 PM
Memorial Park
Free
Oceanside Noche Mexicana
Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 1 PM to 7 PM
Oceanside Civic Center
Free