Where to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in San Diego

Sept. 15 marks one of Mexico’s most historic celebrations, the start of the battle for independence. On this day back in 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gave a historic speech which helped inspire the fight for freedom. Celebrations typically include "El Grito," a re-creation of the original battle cry, and those in attendance gather with pride to shout out the famous: ¡Viva México!

In San Diego County there's multiple events locals can attend to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. See a list of some of those events below.