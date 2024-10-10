Oceanside-San Diego rail line will close Saturday for Del Mar Bluff stabilization work

Construction work will necessitate a full rail closure on Saturday between Oceanside and San Diego, it was announced Thursday.

The closure will last all Saturday and will impact both passenger and freight rail service between the Oceanside Transit Station and the Santa Fe Depot Station in Downtown San Diego. Service providers affected include North County Transit District, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF.

San Diego Association of Governments crews will work along the Del Mar bluffs to help stabilize the fragile landscape there. The work involves installing steel beams between Ninth and 13th streets and pouring concrete to reinforce the existing piles south of Fourth Street in Del Mar, a statement from the transit agencies read.

Additionally, crews will begin pre-construction for the Batiquitos Lagoon Double-Track project.

Work will continue through Monday morning, but rail service is scheduled to resume a normal Sunday schedule following the Saturday closure.

SANDAG and NCTD advises residents the work will likely come with lights and noise — including noise from large drilling equipment — and increased traffic should be expected between North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot, Camino Del Mar and Coast Boulevard just north of 15th Street as construction crews access the bluffs.