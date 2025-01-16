Loneliness is on the rise. What are your experiences?

It has been well documented that loneliness is on the rise.

From the late 1970s to the late 1990s, the frequency of hosting friends for parties, games and dinners declined by 45%, according to Robert Putnam, author of "Bowling Alone." Since the early 2000s, the average amount of time that Americans spent hosting or attending social events declined 32%.

According to Derek Thompson, a reporter at The Atlantic, 74% of all restaurant traffic now comes from takeout and delivery and solo dining has increased by 29% in the past two years.

Men who watch television now spend seven hours in front of the TV for every one hour they spend hanging out with somebody outside their home.

Meanwhile, the typical female pet owner spends more time actively engaged with her pet than she spends in face-to-face contact with friends of her own species.

Loneliness has an impact on happiness, and also on politics and social structures. KPBS is looking to talk to people about their experiences with loneliness.