City of Oceanside seeks feedback on route for Inland Rail Trail

The city of Oceanside is seeking public feedback as it seeks to complete the final segment of the 21-mile Inland Rail Trail, presenting three options to the community, it was announced Tuesday.

The multi-use rail trail parallels the North County Transit District's Sprinter line and will connect Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and Escondido.

For the final 7.4-mile segment, Oceanside is conducting a feasibility study — paid for by a Sustainable Communities Planning Grant from Caltrans. Once complete, the study will present a "grant-ready" project that will "be well-positioned to compete for local, state, and federal funding for final design and construction," according to a statement from the city.

Oceanside residents and business owners can offer their feedback in several ways:

