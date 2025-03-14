Warmer, drier conditions expected this weekend for San Diego County

More snow and rain is in the forecast Friday for parts of San Diego County and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountain areas.

The winter weather advisory is from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, with wet snow expected and 3 to 5 inches of snow at elevations above 4,500 feet. On the higher peaks above 8,000 feet, 6 to 8 inches of snow is expected with wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather conditions are expected to be drier and warmer over the weekend and by the middle of next week.

Mountains should see mostly cloudy conditions Friday, mostly sun Saturday, with highs in the low 50s to low 60s and some more sun expected to break through by Wednesday. Deserts expect mostly sunny conditions over the weekend, with light winds and highs in the mid-70s.

The coast is expected to see some sun Saturday afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions Sunday and highs in the low to upper 60s. The inland valleys should also be expecting some warmer conditions over the weekend, light winds and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Downtown San Diego Friday expects showers mainly after 11 a.m., a high near 57, southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, with winds high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%, with new precipitation amounts possibly between one-quarter and half an inch.

Showers are likely before 11 p.m. in the downtown area, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 50.

A wind advisory will be in effect until at least 2 a.m. Saturday for county deserts, along with a small-craft advisory through early Saturday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, including San Clemente Island.

Saturday's San Diego-area surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet and west swell from 280 degrees.

Marine forecasters said west-northwesterly winds around 25 knots will continue to weaken Friday morning, but the period of calmer conditions will be brief as another weather system moves in.

"Wind strengthen and seas build and steepen again this afternoon and evening, and hazardous conditions linger through Saturday morning," the NWS said.

Gradually clearing skies with a possibility of scattered light showers should prevail over the weekend, followed by a chance of more wet weather across the county early next workweek, according to forecasters.