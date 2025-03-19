MTS, NCTD expand payment options to include touchless Apple Pay

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) announced Wednesday that Express Mode is available for customers using Apple Pay with the tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch.

"Today marks an exciting step forward in making public transit in San Diego more seamless and convenient," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego city councilman. "Whether you're heading to a Padres game, a concert, or simply commuting to your next destination, paying with Apple Pay empowers riders to hop onboard faster.

"We appreciate having the close collaboration with Apple to bring this feature to our transit systems."

Users who enable debit or credit cards through Apple Pay don't even need to unlock the phone or watch to pay and ride on any MTS and NCTD service — they can just tap near a PRONTO validator.

"NCTD is excited to work with Apple to make taking transit more convenient for residents and visitors," NCTD CEO Shawn Donaghy said. "This expands on the contactless payment feature we launched last year — just tap your phone or smart watch for easy access to the amazing transit services NCTD offers."

According to the agencies, users can change which payment method they'd like to use with Express Mode at any time. Additionally, power reserve on iPhone enables customers to still use their device to pay and ride transit even if their device needs a charge.

"Fares paid via Apple Pay are eligible for free transfers during the two-hour period on most modes after the first boarding time," a statement from MTS and NCTD said. "Each passenger will be required to pay their fare with a unique Apple device, as each device can only be used for one rider at a time."