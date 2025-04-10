Local DMV offices to open early for REAL ID appointments starting next week

On May 7, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will start enforcing the REAL ID Act.

Congress passed the act in 2005 based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission to establish federal security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Starting next month, anyone 18 years and older who plans to fly domestically or visit certain federal facilities must have a REAL ID. Other acceptable forms of identification, include U.S. Passports, permanent resident cards or military IDs.

"May 7 is not a deadline to get a REAL ID. That's only the date that the (Transportation Security Administration) will begin to enforce this federal requirement. The DMV will continue to issue real ID driver's licenses and ID cards well after that date," said Jaime Garza, a spokesperson for the California DMV.

The DMV is anticipating an increase in people wanting to get their REAL ID, Garza said.

"Beginning April 14, we're going to be opening four San Diego area DMV offices one hour earlier, every single day except Wednesday," Garza said. "This particular hour will be dedicated to helping Californians with an appointment to get a REAL ID and we're planning to keep these extended hours to June 27."

The four locations that will open early are in Clairemont, San Marcos, El Cajon and Poway.

To apply for a REAL ID people need one document proving your identity like a birth certificate or passport and two documents proving California residency like a cell phone or utility bill. A REAL ID checklist can be found here.

Garza recommended starting the REAL ID application process online.

"You'll upload your documents, and then you'll schedule an appointment. So when you go to the DMV office to complete this process, you need to be sure to bring your uploaded documents with you so they can be verified," Garza said.

For people planning to travel soon, the Transportation Security Administration said starting on May 7, travelers who don’t have a REAL ID or other federal identification should expect delays. They recommend arriving three hours before your flight time.

If you already have a valid federally approved ID, there is no rush to get your REAL ID, Garza said.