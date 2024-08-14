Lincoln Hornets head to world sumo championship with community's help

Last month, KPBS told the story of two Lincoln High sumo wrestlers who qualified for the world championship in Poland, but couldn’t afford to go.

Since then, coach Christina Griffin-Jones said community support has poured in, totaling well over the $10,000 needed.

The donations are still coming in, but she plans to take the GoFundMe down soon.

“We’re taken care of, and that’s amazing,” she said.

They trickled in first as $5 or $20 donations, which she said for some of the givers could have been their last dollar.

She said those initial donations gave the team the steam they needed to keep going and stay encouraged.

Athletes at schools in lower-income neighborhoods don’t always have the same financial backing from friends and family to cover the costs of competing.

After the KPBS story aired, larger donations began to roll in.

“At first it was going to be a stressful event because we didn't know if we would have enough,” she said. “But you know what? I should have had more faith in San Diego and the people who care about equity and access for sports.”

She said the community’s response was a “healing journey” for the team, and freed them to focus on preparing to “kick butt in Poland.”

“Such a valuable lesson to teach young folks that you can do anything, anywhere, as long as you have that love and care for self and that supportive community – whether it’s familial or it’s the community you create,” she said.

One of the wrestlers, Jaheim Galeana, couldn’t get his passport in time for the championship’s paperwork deadline. He won’t be able to compete.

But he will join the team in Poland to cheer on fellow Lincoln Hornet Maily Lo.

Griffin-Jones hopes the trip will give Galeana a transformative experience and a bigger world – and a chance to suss out the competition for next year.

“Now he has his passport, so sky's the limit for this guy now,” she said.

She said equity in competitive sports is not just about the athletes’ success, but about who gets to represent the country.

Together, the team will reflect a fuller picture of the U.S. to the world.

They invite the community to celebrate with them on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Skyline Hills Library from 3 to 5 p.m.

They fly to Poland on Sept. 3.`