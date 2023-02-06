Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Science & Technology

Wearable patch can measure a heart’s performance

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Monitor working.JPG
Courtesy of UC San Diego
UC San Diego lab assistant Ray Wu tests the wearable cardiac ultrasonic imager that could give greater access to heart images that have required a hospital visit. Undated photograph

Sheng Xu holds in his hand a flexible card, the size of a postage stamp, that can adhere to someone’s chest to capture and show the movement of the heart. It has an algorithm that analyzes the images to see if the heart is pumping enough blood.

The data can be transferred to a laptop to reconstruct the images and show analytical information.

“That’s the power of AI,” said Xu, a professor of nanoengineering at UC San Diego.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The UC San Diego Scripps Institute of Oceanography sign is shown in this undated photo.
Science & Technology
RELATED: Women scientists at Scripps Oceanography have half the lab space of men
Thomas Fudge

“If we don’t have the (artificial intelligence) the data needs to be interpreted by professionals. If we have the AI we can automatically process it and give you simple, actionable information,” he added.

Sheng Xu is the senior author of an article in the journal Nature that describes the development of the ultrasonic cardiac imager, as its inventors call it. It’s the same imaging technology used during pregnancy to look at the fetus in utero.

Xu 2.PNG
Thomas Fudge
/
KPBS
UC San Diego engineering professor Sheng Xu holds a small cardiac imaging monitor that can be worn on the chest to examine the heart. Feb 2, 2023

But fetal imaging requires manual positioning of an ultrasound probe. Xu said his heart monitor doesn’t need that.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Gut monitor.jpg
Local
RELATED: Scientists test ingestible device that measures metabolism
Thomas Fudge

“This electronic scan, called a phaser ray ... will be able to be actively looking for the target by itself. All done electronically by the program without the manual scanning or repositioning of the device,” Xu said.

The ability to scan the heart, see the images and get analytical data is part of a movement toward wearable monitors. Devices like the Fitbit allow people to keep track of their vital signs at home.

Xu said the user-friendliness of the new cardiac monitor also means physicians and surgeons in remote parts of the world can check heart functions themselves. They would not need access to trained staff and echocardiogram machines.

“With our technology, this simple patch, any person with minimal training can use it very well,” he said.

Along with a partner, Xu has founded a company called Softsonics to commercialize the device. He expects initial customers may include hospital ICU’s, where many patients need their heart functions monitored constantly.

He and his colleagues are now designing a device that can transfer images to a laptop wirelessly. The wearable cardiac imager will be marketed to the public in about two years.

Science & Technology
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
See stories by Thomas Fudge
More News