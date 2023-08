BONUS: Engineering streets like freeways

Chuck Marohn, the founder of Strong Towns, has a bone to pick with the field of engineering: Too often, it uses freeway design standards on local streets. Marohn spoke with Andrew as he was promoting his book "Confessions of a Recovering Engineer." He argues engineers need to stop prioritizing speed over safety, and that cities need to stop trying to “solve” congestion.