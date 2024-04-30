Give Now
BONUS: Freeways are bigger in Texas

 April 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM PDT
By Andrew Bowen
City Limits, a new book from journalist Megan Kimble, chronicles the emergence of a modern wave of freeway revolts in Texas. As the Texas Department of Transportation seizes more and more land to widen its highways, people who had never considered themselves urbanists or activists are joining the movement. This time they're not just fighting displacement, pollution and segregation — they're also fighting climate catastrophe.
