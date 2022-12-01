As quarter ends, UCSD students express support for strike, uncertainty about grades

It’s the third week of the academic workers strike at UC San Diego, and students are feeling it. Then, the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano has shut down a research project that’s measured carbon dioxide in the air since 1958. And, earlier this year San Diego passed a new law that would tighten regulations on street vendors throughout the city. Enforcement of these new rules, however, hasn’t been consistent. Next, a new book by a local scholar on China looks at what changes in that country mean for the rest of the world. And, the U.S. Department of Education is asking local school systems to better meet the needs of military children with disabilities. Finally, pandemic grief inspires new composition premiering at the La Jolla Symphony this weekend.

