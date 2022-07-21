Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Comic-Con is back

 July 21, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT
More than 130,000 people are expected to attend the four-day pop culture party which begins Thursday. It’s the first, full scale in-person Comic Con since 2019. We check in with some hard core cosplayers from the 501st Legion, a worldwide costuming organization run by fans dedicated to creating screen accurate bad guy costumes from the Star Wars Universe. Then, a current terrorism advisory from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns extremist groups could exploit high-profile public events to justify acts of violence. And, court and police records from 2012 reveal mutual accusations of domestic violence by now Democratic Party Chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy and an ex-boyfriend. Next, a brief Hilton Bayfront Hotel strike underscores tough economic realities for San Diego workers. And, there’s a bill making its way through the state legislature that would create a new kind of court system in California with the authority to compel some people to receive mental health treatment, even if they don't want it. Finally, with a heat wave scorching the West, environmentalists are looking for ways to cool things down. One way for urban areas to beat the heat is to consider the power of shade.
