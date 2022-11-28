Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

Listen • 45:07

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

Cyber Monday spending is expected to break records with a projected $11 billion in sales. Next, now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, health officials are monitoring how holiday get-togethers impact flu and other respiratory cases across the county. And, UC San Diego climate scientists will share their thoughts on the latest UN climate conference later this week. Then, a changing climate is threatening the beloved Joshua trees in the Mohave Desert. But for years, California officials have struggled to decide whether to list the western Joshua tree as an endangered species. Next, a look at the role prefabricated housing could play in the rental prices. Finally, from our archive, an interview with border artists the de la Torre Brothers whose work is on exhibit at The Cheech through Jan. 22.

