Disability rights advocates explain ADA's importance

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman. Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. We'll talk with two advocates who are pushing awareness during Disability Pride Month. This is Kpbs Midday Edition Connecting Our Communities Through Conversation. According to the CDC , as many as 1 in 4 adults in the US have some type of disability , and many people face difficulties with access to services and even things as simple as sidewalks. But the list goes on. I mean , imagine using a wheelchair and needing a rideshare to come pick you up. Would they have the equipment to accommodate your needs ? This is why the Americans with Disabilities Act is so important. This year marks its 33rd anniversary and July marks Disability Pride Month , a time for the ADA to be celebrated and attention brought to issues impacting people with disabilities. Humberto Germann and Alex Montoya are advocates for disability rights and they join us now. Welcome to you both.

S2: Thank you , Jade.

S3: Thank you.

S1: Yes , So glad to have you both in this question. My first question is for both of you all , your passionate advocates for disability rights. So can you tell us why this issue is so important to you ? Humberto , I'll start with you.

S2: Thank you , Jay. First off , thank you so much for the opportunity. And I'm always excited to join my good friend Alex , who's been , you know , a leader in in advocating for people with disabilities for for a longer time than I have. But it's a great I think just the idea of elevating the issues and the challenges , but also celebrating the contributions and the impact that people with disabilities have in our community. I think that's that's the whole purpose behind Disability Pride Month and really acknowledging the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act , because so many Americans are living with a disability , so many people around the world are also living with a disability. And although we have made great advancements in creating a more accessible community and more accessible world , it's just there's still a lot of work to be done. And I'm just happy to to be here , you know , talking about it. And I think that the more that we talk about it is good for our community.

S1: And Humberto , you are living with a disability. Tell me how that changed your life.

S2: Yeah , I was about to turn 16 years old and I suffered a spinal cord injury by diving headfirst into the ocean , practicing my favorite sports surfing. And after that , I obviously hit the bottom of the ocean , fractured my neck and ended up with paralysis in about 80% of my body. And it's been about 29 years since that accident. I was fortunate enough to make it to the hospital and with the support of my family , friends and a lot of support from the community and through a lot of opportunities , I was able to recover to rehab , eventually go to school and accomplish some of the goals and dreams that I had even prior to my to my injury. And today I'm just excited to be able to talk about not only my story , but really about the story of so many people with disabilities that are in our community and our paving the way for other individuals by elevating the voices and talking about it and really creating awareness about these issues and these challenges that are out there. But it's been an interesting journey with a lot of lessons and a lot of experiences. But again , I'm just one one story because there's many , many out there.

S1: That's good to hear.

S3: And I echo Bethel's sentiments of thanking you for allowing us to be on here. And it's really a mutual admiration society because I admire everything that Bethel has done professionally and in advocacy and just all the ways that he's made people's lives better , which I'm sure we'll get into. For myself , I was born with my disability due to a birth defect. I was born as a triple amputee in Medellin , Colombia. I wear three prosthetics. I immigrated to the US when I was four years old and because of my disability , wear prosthetics on my both of my arms and my right leg. And I feel disability rights and disability advocacy is really important for a couple of different reasons. Number one , when you talk about disability advocacy and rights , it's really the rights for all of us. For every single person out there , access to something we all need , and it's something we all benefit from. But especially with July being the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Disability pride , it's just the right time to really amplify that and especially in the context of diversity and inclusion. So oftentimes when we talk about diversity , we think about race and gender and. Any number of things , and usually disability gets left out of the discussion. And so it's crucial to make sure that people with disabilities are included in the discussion.

S1: And I know you both are working to make sure that happens. Umberto , you were in the media business previously. Tell me about that and what you're doing now.

S2: Thank you. Yeah , I was I was very fortunate that I was able to accomplish my dream of becoming a sportscaster at a at a very young age. I was always dreaming of becoming a sportscaster. And I went to college and earned a communication degree , eventually joined Telemundo here in San Diego for a few years , about 14 years working there. I had a great experience , great relationships that I that I formed , and eventually I transitioned into other areas of communication. I went into teaching journalism , communications , public relations. I worked a couple of years for Supervisor Nora Vargas at the county of San Diego , which was an amazing , amazing opportunity. And I'm really grateful to her and to that team. And just recently I joined San Diego Gas and Electric Communication team as well. So I'm still in the field of communication , working in the field that I love and continue moving forward. Absolutely.

S1: Absolutely. And Alex , you've been on on midday before to talk about one of the books you wrote.

S3: For me , that has included overcoming my disability challenges , and I believe there's a commonality there with the adversity that we all overcome and that we all face. Whether you have a physical disability , intellectual disability , non non visible disability , or even if you don't consider yourself disabled at all , everyone is going through some sort of challenge where we really need to have the grit and determination that I have found within my disability experience.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman and I'm speaking with Humberto Germann and Alex Montoya about Disability Pride Month. And so Disability Pride Month marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

S2: It's it's something that I think for for many years , even myself. It was kind of a date that was under the radar until some time ago when I started realizing that this was such an important landmark in terms of legislation that that was signed to provide individuals with disabilities with with many protections against discrimination. Also , I think that just learning about the the fight and the struggles that in the movement that was behind that legislation being signed and everything that had to happen for it to to be a real thing here in the United States , learning about that was really something that made me understand the significance , just like the Civil Rights Act , just like every other piece of legislation that protects individuals rights , that protects individuals freedoms , that protects people against discrimination and so on and so forth. This landmark was huge. And to put it into perspective , this was signed in 1990 , which , you know , seems like a long time ago , but really , it's been only three decades , a little bit over three decades. And and to me , I was dumbfounded by how recent this was and how long it took. And , you know , that's why we must continue to elevate these issues , must continue to talk about disabilities , create awareness and really push for a more inclusive , more accessible community. Because as Alex Alex was saying , accessibility , inclusion , it's not only for people with disabilities , for everybody in our community , everybody benefits. So that's that's why this is such an important issue , important topic to talk about. That's why we need to commemorate , you know , the signing of the American with Disabilities Act and really build on that to to ensure that we're creating communities that are accessible , communities that are friendly for anybody from all walks of life and people from all types or that have contained all types of abilities.

S1: And Alex , is there anything you'd like to add to that ? Sure.

S4:

S3: Well , just to echo Echo sentiments , the ADA has been around more than three decades now , and it really is quite stunning and disappointing to see how it's still not fully adhered to or obeyed nationwide. There are still a number of physical buildings that do not meet ADA codes. A lot of times you will you will see people really indicate an ignorance or lack of knowledge about the ADA. And there really is no excuse for that , given that it's been around so long. There are constantly. Lee examples of situations where the either is disobeyed or not fully , fully adhered to. And the only way that we can really ensure that it does improve is to constantly amplify the education of it.

S1: You know , one of our reporters , Katie Hyson , recently spoke with a little girl named Bella who is hearing impaired. And because of the ADA , she's able to participate in activities that really would have otherwise been out of reach for her. I'd like to play that story. Take a listen. Okay.

S5: Okay. Sit down. Sit down.

S6: There we go. Like many public swimming pools , Claremont's is loud with shrieks splashing and adults exercising patience.

S5: Or we can't do this. You on the stairs , Beneath you on the stairs.

S6: Research suggests that to nine year old Isabella Carroll , it might sound something like this.

UU: Logan hop on.

S6: She was born without certain cells in her ears that are needed to hear. Attached to the back of her neck is a waterproof cochlear implant. It allows her to hear some sound , like when her swimming coach.

S7: Calls Bella chicken.

S8: Crazy how you wet.

S6: She looks to him and then to her sign language interpreter , Roy Hensley , who stands on the pool's edge. He communicates in sign what her coach is explaining.

S8: So you guys need to be curling your knees inwards , toes pointed outward.

S6: Then Hensley points. Bella whips her head around to watch the coach demonstrating proper kicks with his arms.

S8: Out and around like that. Okay. How are you going to finish down there ? Or all the way back up where you started.

S9: A few years ago ? We did try to give Bella Swim lessons through a regular program that all the hearing world uses and she really could not catch on.

S6: That's Bella's grandmother , Janet Browne. Interpreter Services are available for any of the city's programs , but you have to know they exist.

S9: We didn't even know this was available and we were trying to do swim lessons through , you know , the public. And we weren't getting anywhere until her her deference. Mom told us that we could ask for an interpreter.

S6: Brown is hoping the city will expand its offerings.

S9: I'm so grateful the city offers us. But if there was more a variety of sports that they would offer the interpreter too , I think it would be really great.

S6: Bella practices Taekwondo , which is not yet offered by the city. She also plays volleyball.

S9: Because for the deaf kids to be able to be on a team interact with with the hearing children , I think it's really important for their self confidence that they can see they can be on a team and as good as the other teammates.

S6: She wanted. Bella , who surfs to become a strong swimmer for safety.

S9: She feels much more confident in the water and now she's like , she's not afraid to go into the ocean by herself. Our neighbor has a pool and she's willing just to jump right in where before she can get in and she would just hold on to the edge. I feel that that sense of ability , confidence has also expanded itself onto skateboarding. Rollerblading. You know , she's , oh , I can do this , you know , And so it's been a huge boost.

S6: She's a lot cooler than I was at her age. I know I should call. I was right. Brown says that new confidence empowered her to approach people and make friends , too , so she's.

S9: Included a lot more with the other kids at the playground.

S6: To her interpreter. Hensley It's about basic equity.

S10: It's important because it's part of life , something a kid wants to do , so it should be accessible for them.

S6: For Bella , it's even more straightforward. While Hensley interprets for her , she signs her reasons for swimming.

S10: Because I need to learn. And exercise my legs and become smart. I like the swimming. Just I just love it.

S6: Katie Hyson , Kpbs News.

S1: And one of the things that stood out to me in that story is that the Americans with Disabilities Act requires the city to offer interpreter services for any of its programs. But you really have to know that they exist and request them.

S3: People are very much confined to their experiences and their challenges. And even if they see kind of what other people are going through in the world , unless they're truly made aware of it , they're really not knowledgeable the situation. So the more awareness that we can provide of our challenges , our struggles , but also our victories , also the things that are available. It really helps everyone.

S2: I totally agree with Alex. I think that awareness is is one of the key components , and it's not enough just to create programs or to create opportunities because these opportunities and programs without creating awareness about these opportunities and programs is really is doing a disservice to people out there. Because when you don't create awareness , these programs are not used , these opportunities are not seized , and then they're taken away again because what are they going to say ? Well , you know , nobody used them. Nobody took advantage. And I'll give you a really quick example of of when policymakers are are intentional about creating opportunities and when they do create awareness about these opportunities , these policies are effective. I had the opportunity of working , like I said , with Supervisor Vargas right now , Chairwoman Vargas , and last year she presented an initiative to create more accessibility within the county , not only facilities but also the programs. And one of the one of the items in that piece of legislation was to make sure that there was awareness and more information sent out to people with disabilities so that they knew and that they know that these resources are available. That's that's when you're mindful about these things. That's when these these things work. And I think , like Alex was saying , it's just important to create awareness because that ensures that those of us that need those services and those resources and those opportunities are able to go out and get them.

S1:

S3: There are generally not very many areas the ADA does not cover.

S1:

S2: Obviously , it's a piece of legislation. I don't expect anybody to read the whole thing , but just get a sense of of what it means and why it's there and just , you know , be aware of the importance of of this legislation that provides such important protections for those with disabilities. I think that's going to that's going to be a great start for for everybody out there. And that eventually becomes something that's in your mind and then you take action , you know , in certain ways to be more respectful about , you know , accessibility in terms of respecting accessible spaces. And I'll give you just one example , you know , blue parking spots and striped areas and that sort of stuff that are made for ramps for people in wheelchairs. You know , it's a common issue that we we face when people do not respect those areas and those those those spots. But people were aware of it and knew about the reasons why we have that , that it's just going to make for a more accessible community. So sometimes it's not even about creating more policies. It's not even about creating more spaces that are accessible. It's about creating awareness. And I think it's our responsibilities as citizens , as community members , to really know the significance of the ADA.

S1: Do you have a disability ? If so , are the places you go accessible ? Give us a call at (619) 452-0228. You can leave a message or you can email us at midday at pbs.org. Coming up , the conversation continues with ways people can navigate everyday life with a disability.

S3: Keep an eye out for the different places that you shop at or eat at or frequent.

S1: Welcome back to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. Today we are talking about the 23rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act , and I'm speaking with Humberto Germann and Alex Montoya.

S3: Oftentimes they have to really explain or prove that they are disabled and under the ADA that that's not supposed to happen. But unfortunately it does. But that is why awareness is is very crucial if you use the kind of comparison to mental health and mental illness , a lot of mental wellness issues may not necessarily be visible , but because we have really kind of amplified the awareness of that and the importance of it , it's something that's more acceptable , more talked about or just generally more aware of these days. And so therefore , when it is brought up , it's not such a surprise.

S1: And Humberto , you know , Disability Pride Month is about bringing attention to the issues those with disabilities are facing.

S2: Those are the main challenges that I think are going to allow people to thrive in their communities. So generally speaking , I would say that those are some of the most important ones. And I think the pandemic was was a really eye opener in many areas of our of our lives and our community. It really showed how people with disabilities are just one of the more vulnerable groups when it comes to access to health care , access to education and access to these resources that are needed. Right. Because people that , you know , were were part of the special ed program , for example , weren't able to get the education or access to the education that they were getting on campus at their school sites during the pandemic. Equally , you know , transportation mentioned rideshares. I think there's some services that are starting to pop up , but it's nothing that's reliable and fast , like what we have for for every other person that is able bodied in terms of mobility around town and rideshare. So , you know , the root of the problem is just accessibility in general that we need to continue working on making the community more accessible , implementing universal design , making sure that that everything is designed in a way so that not only people with disabilities or with mobility challenges or mobility impairments or or these type of disabilities are able to navigate the community and function in the community , but also just people that are not disabled. So I think those are the general things that I would say we need to continue focusing on. But again , I think unless we continue creating awareness , these issues are going to are going to fall down in terms of the pile of folders and in people's desks. So that's why I'm so grateful for this conversation right now. I'm grateful for Disability Pride Month. I'm grateful for the American with Disabilities Act , and I'm grateful that people right now hopefully are listening and they will share this information and share some thoughts with those colleagues at work , with their family members and really , you know , talk about these things that are just that impact not only those with disabilities , but also people without disabilities.

S1:

S3: It is so crucial to acknowledge disability rights and and universal design , which is a design that helps all of us in every single aspects , whether it be residential or commercial. But but to issue the challenge of the next time you decide to go out to eat , ask yourself this question. If I were to if I am a person that is able bodied or does not have a disability , if I were to take someone like myself or Humberto to lunch or dinner with me , could my friend attend this meal with me ? So in other words , keep an eye out for the different places that you shop at or eat at or frequent ? Is it fully accessible ? Most people don't know to think about those sort of things or be on the lookout for those sort of things unless they have someone in their life that that is impacted by ? I believe that. Social movements don't really become social movements until those that are not affected start caring.

S1: So I'd like to talk with you about your contributions , one being the Alex Montoya Foundation. What is your foundation's focus ? Sure.

S4:

S3: The Alex Montoya Foundation really provides education in two main areas the immigrant experience and the disability experience. Because I have been and I am both things I really want to amplify and celebrate both of the contributions , but also the hardships and the struggle and allow for people to really understand our situations better and to also be allies. So we try to make sure that we are readily available for schools and companies and organizations to really educate people of all ages on the disability experience and also disability pride and disability culture. I think a lot of people don't understand the disability culture exists and that is really kind of a part of of disability. Pride is understanding that everything from our language to our mindset to the terminology we use , but just to the overall mindset of really being a champion in life is really part of disability.

S8: Pride Humberto.

S1: You also are giving back to the community through your foundation , the Girma Land Foundation. Tell me a bit more about that. Thanks.

S2: Thanks. Just like Alex , I think we're focused on creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities in our community by also creating awareness , speaking about these issues , but also creating opportunities in terms of scholarships and grants. That's that's our major program that , that we have. We have an active board that that fundraises and and works really hard to ensure that we have the funds so that every year we provide scholarships for from the vigils with disabilities , we have certain scholarships that are destined to support the education of folks with disabilities. And also we have some grants that can be used for other activities for adaptive sports or for equipment , adaptive equipment , so that they can fulfill certain needs in their lives. One example is we've we've made sure that one of our beneficiaries or one of the grant recipients was able to go to to driving school and really learn how to drive with hand controls , that sort of stuff. So really we're focused on creating opportunities for those with disabilities so that they can accomplish their goals , accomplish their dreams.

S1: And Humberto , I'll start with you on on this question as well.

S2: I think that anybody out there that has a disability , I think there's help out there. There are organizations , there are services there. There is a lot of help out there. So for anybody that , you know , for example , just sustained an injury or acquired a disability after living without one , there is a lot of hope. There are a lot of resources out there. There are a lot of people that care. And it's important to know that because that's how you're going to be able to support some of your your endeavors by by reaching out to others , you know , reaching out for resources and really working to empower yourself to that support because nobody really does accomplish their goals and dreams by themselves. I am a testament of that. I am somebody that , you know , through opportunities , through the support of others , have been able to accomplish my goals , my dreams , and now I'm able to support others. Yeah.

S1: Yeah.

S3: It's going to take your faith , your resources , your allies , but to also and to not be afraid to lean on all of those , but to also not be afraid to speak up again. There are many , many instances where people just are not aware of the needs of people with disabilities because it's just not in their consciousness. That's why awareness is so crucial. And so to really have the the gumption and the non hesitance to speak up for your needs and for the needs of others , because that's really the only way that things will change. And as I have seen , when when I and Beto and others have spoken up , our situations have improved. And most importantly , the situations of those around us have improved.

S1: I've been speaking with disability rights advocates Humberto Germann and Alex Montoya. Thank you both for joining us and all the work that you do.

S3: Thank you.

S2: Thank you so much.

S1: Coming up , Steve Chu , San Diego's first Asian American federal magistrate judge , joined us to talk about being a respected judge and a legal geek. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition.