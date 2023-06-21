Diversity programs see shift to 'belonging'

S1: It's time for Midday Edition on Kpbs. Today , we are talking about how diversity , equity and inclusion programs are changing in the workplace. I'm Jade Hindman. Here's to conversations that keep you informed , inspired and make you think. Why is de changing to DB.

S1: How do the clouds and sunshine impact our mental health and how are people finding ways to ease stress ? That's ahead on Midday Edition. Diversity , equity and inclusion programs became a major focus in corporate America after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Today , some companies are changing their approach to D-ii by moving towards an emphasis on belonging. So is this trend in Dei just a name change , or are we seeing significant changes in how workplaces view issues of diversity , equity and inclusion ? Jennifer Miller is an author and journalist who wrote an article about the changing face of Dei programs with this new emphasis on belonging. And she joins me now. Jennifer , welcome to Midday Edition.

S2: Thanks so much for having me on.

S1: Glad to have you. Diversity , equity and inclusion programs in workplaces saw immense growth in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Can you talk a little about how those efforts took shape in companies back then ? Sure.

S2: So after George Floyd's murder and the outcry and the racial reckoning that really swept the country , there was a major push across many sectors , but specifically in corporate America , to start taking their diversity , equity and inclusion policies seriously or in a lot of cases , to actually create diversity , equity and inclusion policies. I think , you know , this was motivated , you know , in in a lot of ways by a desire for real change , that companies were starting to realize that they really had not focused enough on making sure that their employee ranks were diverse , that their boardrooms were diverse , and that employees felt comfortable at the office. I think , you know , for some companies also , however , it was performative. I mean , I think , you know , there was definitely a feeling that this was the trend and everybody kind of had to jump on it. And so the this trend of really amping up these policies happened very quickly. There were a lot of consultants who , you know , started advertising their services , and companies were just really eager to both make change and to show that they were making change. And it happened really fast.

S2: Um , you know , one of the companies that I spoke with , for example , Autodesk , a large technology company , one of the things that they , you know , have done recently is they actually were going to open up a a a new hub. And initially they were going to do it in Denver because , you know , the kind of mountain state like mountain region , you know , there's kind of a growing budding tech industry out there. But they realized that , you know , if you're going to open your , you know , your new your new center in a place that is predominantly white and is , you know , kind of in proximity to Silicon Valley , which , you know , you've got this predominantly white workforce , you're going to lose out on a lot of talent. And that , in fact , if you go somewhere like Atlanta , which is in proximity to a lot of , you know , historically black colleges where you have , you know , a really kind of booming , you know , engineering industry of young black professionals , If you're looking to attract those folks , you got to go where they are. And so , you know , I think that increasingly you you you have had companies that are following in the mode of Autodesk to do stuff like that.

S2: I mean , so , you know , when we look at the cuts that are happening across , you know , especially across the tech industry , programs are often , you know , the first things to be cut , which I think , you know , and to be scaled back and think , you know , what that shows you is that , you know , the commitment that companies , you know , made a couple of years ago.

S1: But in your article , you write about this shift that's happening more towards belonging.

S2: So I think it really depends on who you ask. So first of all , I guess like just a basic definition of belonging. So if you if you talk to the Society for Human Resources Management , Sherm , they will essentially define belonging as a the. Ability for any employee to feel like they are part of company culture being their authentic selves , that you don't have to check any part of your identity , be it your gender , your sexual orientation , your race , your religion , anything at the door that you can come in , be your authentic self and feel like you are actually part of the team and that you are valued as part of the team. So that's kind of like the general idea of belonging , the way in which it has. It's now being thought about and being rolled out really varies company to company. And what I was looking at in my story is this is this potential problem that when we kind of focus on this vague idea of belonging , it allows some companies to sidestep these important questions of equity and really kind of giving people who are underrepresented access to power in in lieu of just kind of helping everybody feel good.

S1: Right ? Yeah. I was going to ask , you know , has there been any concern or opposition to focusing more on this term belonging ? Certainly.

S2: So. You know , there are a couple there. There are a few mines , a few ways to look at this. So as I said in the beginning , the the approach to diversity , equity and inclusion that companies took , you know , in the summer of 2020 and kind of over that next year , they were really trying to amp up their programs very quickly. And so there are a lot of growing pains. I mean , in some cases we're talking about major systemic change. Um , one of the companies that I profiled , a company called Woodward , they're an aerospace company based out of the Midwest. And , you know , they're , they're like 150 years old. And as the head of HR told me , he described the C-suite as a team of lily white old men and I think there's a lot of companies out there that , you know , demographically that really kind of describes the scene. And so , you know , but employees , employees , that's not what they want , right ? They actually have a much more diverse kind of general employee base than they do in the C-suite. And so the question is , how do we make all of those employees , how do we help them feel that they belong ? How do we help that ? How do we help those employees rise up so that they can actually enter the C-suite , but bringing along the straight white men , helping them to , you know , feel like this is a project that they can get on board with. I know that it would word you know , they were concerned because because these programs were rolled out so quickly in so many places. You know , they've they're some people believe that they have really kind of fostered more division than than actually kind of created , you know , help help bring people along that they have kind of made people so aware of being conscious of their identities in the workplace that that they kind of leave everybody uncomfortable. And so they leave everyone feeling like they can't belong. And so the question is , how do you help some of the power brokers , the people who currently have those seats at the table ? How do you make them feel comfortable to want to make the systemic change ? So you have now this whole crop of consultants , you could call them belonging consultants or bridge building consultants who , you know now kind of exist to kind of meet those old white men , as it were , where they are and to , you know , talk to them in a way that's going to help them agree to make these hard systemic changes. Not everybody loves that approach. Right.

S1: Right.

S2: I mean , I think , you know , so if you if you talk to some of these consultants I interviewed , I interviewed a handful of them. So the woman who Woodward brought in , her name is Karen Foster. She's a comedian , former media personality. She actually , if you recall , the the kerfuffle that got Don Imus kicked off the air , you know , a number of years ago for some racist comments that he made when they let when they kind of brought him back on the radio , she was actually hired to to be his his kind of co-host. So that's kind of where where she's coming from. Um , and so she's gotten into the space with a company that she's running now called Inverse Solutions. Um , Inverse City is the inverse of diversity. Now it's a little bit tongue in cheek , right ? Because she believes in diversity , right ? She will tell you systemic racism is real and we need to help. Diversify our ranks. But and she's , you know , she's black. She's in her , I think , late 40s. But she will tell you that too many of the approaches that companies have been using really kind of put people in the bucket of being a villain or a victim. And she will tell you that she feels like that is kind of dehumanizing to everyone , that it kind of , you know , makes white men feel like they don't want to come along with this project. And it leaves people of color feeling tokenized and disempowered. And so what she's trying to do is start from a baseline of recognizing people's humanity , of essentially creating a foundation of belonging , so that once people are comfortable with each other and can kind of talk to each other , then they'll be more willing to kind of have those difficult conversations.

S1:

S2: I mean , I think a lot of companies are adding that B because this is the trend. I think they're doing it to signal. I think , you know , one of one of my other sources from from the story , her name is Irshad Manji. She runs a company called the Moral Courage College. She does a similar work to Careth Foster. And you know , what Irshad will tell you is that companies are adding that B , because the even the very language of Dei has become so toxic and so off putting that we actually now need new letters almost to trick people into thinking that we're not you know , that we're doing something different than we were doing before. You know , is that going to actually change anything ? Obviously not. It's it's it's aesthetic. On the other hand , again , I come back to this idea of , you know , and what these consultants say is like you've got to bring people along. So that kind of , you know , Dei , you know , kind of we need to 2.0. We need even if that means that we need to kind of give it a new title in order to have kind of a refresh so that people can now start on this work.

S1:

S2: But in fact , you know , with the research will tell you is that , you know , if you are , you know , a member of the majority group , you're , you know , you're doing okay in terms of belonging. It's not really shocking to most of us , um , that in fact , it really is. It's women and particularly women of color , black women , Asian women who , you know , feel like they belong at much at , you know , lower rates than you know , than other groups of people. So , I mean , there are still obviously indications that that , you know , for whatever strides companies are making , there's still a really long way to go in terms of helping a lot of underrepresented groups feel like they can truly be authentic at work.

S1:

S2: And it happened it happened so fast. And I think that , you know , there is something to be said for for these transitions kind of being a little bit messy and taking time. And , you know , so I guess , you know , it's it is fair to say that you can't maybe we shouldn't expect large corporations. Right. To to get this right immediately.

S1: I mean and , you know , from you know , my observation is that in this Dei work , people who typically are very comfortable within the corporate structure are going to feel uncomfortable as Dei efforts progress. They may they may feel uncomfortable. And so I would I guess that some of this belonging is really speaking to to those people. Absolutely.

S2: Absolutely. I mean , you know , there's there's been a shake up like the expectations even even if change is slow in coming. I think that the expectations for what is now acceptable and for what employees are demanding right across the board , regardless of what what identity you have and what. Myriad , you know , selection of identities you have employees now have much greater and more specific expectations of their employers. And I think that that is going to that's really what's driving a lot of this and what is going to continue to shift the landscape. And , you know , managers and bosses are going to have to they're going to have to follow their employees lead if they want to keep great talent.

S1: Well , it sounds like there is an entire cultural shift that is happening and it's going to be interesting to see how it all unfolds. I have been speaking with writer Jennifer Miller about her recent article in The New York Times called Why Some Companies are Saying Diversity and Belonging Instead of Diversity and Inclusion. And Jennifer , thank you so much for joining us today.

S2: Thanks so much for having me on.

S3: Some people will say , you know what , Those sunny days , it just brightens my mood. It makes my disposition just become that much brighter.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. On Wednesdays , we like to talk about wellness. San Diego , as you know , is known for a lot of things the sun , beaches , surf and unless you're local , May Gray and June gloom are the best kept secret. Well , this year , though , San Diego has been greyer and gloomier than normal. In the month of May , San Diego was one of the cloudy parts of the continental US , and June gloom took its place until the sun made an appearance this week. The lack of sunlight , though , and ongoing cloudy skies can impact our mood and mental health , leaving many feeling blue and even lethargic. So how long does it take for the sunshine to lift our mood ? Here to tell us more is Carrie Tremble. She's a professor at the University of San Diego and clinical director of the USD Tele Mental Health Training Clinic. Carrie , welcome to Midday Edition.

S3: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: Glad to have you. So , you know , for some cloudy days , bring on a feeling of relief and restoration. For others , it brings on a feeling of gloom and low energy.

S3: It can lower people's motivation. Oftentimes people feel like that bright , sunny day is what gives them the energy to get out of bed or to go tackle their day , check off their to do list and accomplish things. And when we have so many cloudy days , it can actually impact people's vitamin D levels when they aren't getting a lot of sunlight. And for some people , a lack of vitamin D can impact mood and can help trigger depression for some people.

S1: And that in mind.

S3: Some people might better know it as sad , which is the acronym and sad is actually a subtype of what can be known as major depressive disorder. So if we look in our Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , which is what mental health professionals use to diagnose mental health challenges or mental health disorders people might have , there is a qualifier on major depressive disorder that says seasonal type or seasonal effects. So some people might be experiencing enough symptoms to be diagnosed with major depressive disorder that then typically are alleviated when the weather gets better or when there is more sunlight.

S1:

S3: Is are these symptoms impacting the person's ability to go about their day ? And so is it making it to where they're having a hard time getting out of bed or are they having a hard time going to work or are they having a hard time going to school ? Has their performance been impacted maybe for children and adolescents ? Are their grades going down or for adults ? Is their performance whether they work inside the home or outside of the home suffering ? So that would be something we would really look for. We would also be looking for. Are these symptoms occurring on a basis that is exceeding 14 days ? And so if we're looking at someone as saying , I'm just I'm not doing well and it's been more than two weeks , that would be something a mental health professional would be saying , okay , this is more than maybe just having the blues or feeling sad. This is something that's becoming more in the territory of somebody really experiencing depression. So when we look at some of the major kinds of depression , there would be a major depressive disorder , which is where , like I was saying , people are having these symptoms. That's making it hard for them to function for two weeks or more. We also have something that would be looked at as more of a recurring lower grade depression where perhaps people are able to function , but there may be functioning at a lower level than what they would typically. So it's what people in the larger population would think of as high functioning depression. And then there is also bipolar disorder. But that is a whole different thing that typically isn't going to be something that would be triggered by. The weather.

S1:

S3: I would hesitate to diagnose that in somebody I'm not seeing as a client. But what I am definitely seeing just across the board is lower levels of motivation. And a lot of people , just because by this time of year , typically afternoon , a lot of these clouds would burn off. But that hasn't been happening. And so people in San Diego who are used to going out into the sun and having that be a part of their typical day , it just hasn't been there. And so I'm just seeing more lethargy across the board and people just not being as happy to see each other as you maybe typically would be. And just even for me looking outside and going , oh my goodness , it's almost two in the afternoon and it's still gloomy out , It doesn't particularly make me want to go do anything , but maybe just stay in my house either. And so something that can lead to for more people is more social isolation , which is also another risk for triggering depression.

S1:

S3: One would be what people typically know , as is talk therapy , where they're going in for sessions with a counselor or a psychologist or another mental health professional and really processing what is going on for them. One of the types of therapies that physicians might use for people who are experiencing symptoms that don't perhaps alleviate with talk therapy is light therapy. So they might go in for a session where they're sitting with some bright light in their session for 20 to 30 minutes. Some people are able to get devices for in-home that they're able to do light therapy with , and it's typically recommended that people would do this first thing in the morning. One of the reasons why people could be experiencing depression with all of this gray is that it can throw people's circadian rhythm off their typical sleep wake cycle. And so by engaging in light therapy early in the morning , it can help kick start their wake cycle. So that would be one option. And then for other people , psychotropic medications , prescriptions , antidepressants might be another form to treat their symptoms.

S1:

S3: And so that can mean going to bed and waking up as close to the same time every day as possible , even on the weekends. A lot of people don't like hearing that they are recommended to keep their same routine on the weekends. A lot of people like to stay up late and sleep in , but that can further exacerbate difficulties with people's sleep wake cycle. So keeping that routine as much as possible can be really helpful. I think something else that can be a helpful tip is trying to reach out to other people. Even if you don't necessarily have friends or family living in San Diego , if it's then making phone calls or having video chats with loved ones on a regular basis can be very helpful. So can physical activity. Oftentimes with this May gray June gloom or just seasonal depression , it has to do with just our chemicals and hormones can be out of balance. And so getting exercise can get our endorphins going. And by getting those endorphins going through exercise , that can elevate our mood. And so I think exercise eating as healthily as possible , maintaining connections with others , those are all strategies that can be really helpful.

S1: And , you know , we're talking about the impact of cloudy days on our mental health and well-being.

S3: It makes my disposition just become that much brighter. It is something that can affect people's vitamin D levels. So getting those vitamin D levels back up can increase people's mood. But for other people , it might just be like this sunny day is just not what I was looking for. Some people , depending on how weather affects them , the sunny day can have the opposite effect. And so that would also maybe be an indicator of just wanting to make a phone call and talk to somebody. I think a lot of people have the perception that to talk to a mental health professional , you have to be mentally ill. Or I hear the term crazy a lot , but you don't actually have to have any sort of diagnosable symptoms to go in and talk to a mental health professional about your mood. I liken it to when people go to their doctor for a once a year wellness appointment that people can go see a mental health professional just to check on their mental wellness as well.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hyndman. We're talking June gloom and the effects it can have on our mood. We're joined by Carrie Trimble from the USD Tele Mental Health Training Clinic.

S3: I'm able to go engage in my activities that I enjoy. Again , for other people , it can take time. It can take time for their mood to increase or as some people might say , to balance out. I think what's important is for people to realize that everybody is different and the timeline isn't going to look the same for everybody. It can also be influenced by maybe how long were they experiencing symptoms of depression for for them to maybe lift , but just knowing that that timetable is different for everybody.

S1:

S3: We know as mental health professionals that mental health disorders or mental health are influenced by biological , psychological and social factors. And so if somebody is perhaps already more genetically predisposed , they could be at greater risk of having the weather trigger depression than perhaps somebody else would be.

S1:

S3: And so if you have people who maybe aren't , they aren't exposed to gray weather a lot or it's not something they've become accustomed to , it's possible that it can affect them more because they maybe haven't had the chance to build the same type of coping skills that other people have. And so really looking at for each individual person , what is your way of coping and how many tools do you have in your toolbox as a way to say that.

S1: You know , one effect of seasonal affective disorder that you mentioned earlier is that people can become more isolated , especially after what we went through with Covid 19. It really kind of trained many of us to be more isolated. Some people find that easier to do than others. Tell me about that.

S3: So in looking at the past couple of years of not really having a lot of contact with others as a way to keep ourselves safe , it's possible that a lot of people have never had a chance to really build a support network or got out of habit of reaching out to other people. And so as we look into what this weather has been doing , it's possible that people are retreating back to those techniques of staying isolated. One , right now , when we look at symptoms of depression , what we should be doing is the exact opposite of reaching out to other people , whether that is in person or whether it is over the phone or over video chats , it is important to be making those connections with other people. And if someone perhaps is newer to the area and doesn't know others , looking at ways to be able to meet new people and be able to connect to something that is really important.

S1: I have been speaking with Carrie Trimble. She's a professor at the University of San Diego and clinical director of the USD Tele Mental Health Training Clinic. Carrie , thank you so much for being here.

S3: Thank you so much for having me. It's been great having a chance to talk with you. Yes.

S4: I don't know if we're putting the same value on our health or our mental welfare as we do just our basic necessities food , clothes and shelter. I think that's the big handicap.

S1: Kpbs Midday Edition is back right after the break. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hyndman. Wellness is important , but with so much going on in our day to day lives , it can just feel out of reach. So where do we start ? How do we achieve it , and what does it look like in communities of color , especially in San Diego ? While the Parker Edison Project is a Kpbs podcast that explores how people , power and environments interact in a continuum , and one of its recent episodes , Body Healthy , looks at different ways of working towards wellness , from Pilates and yoga to herbal medicine , and why it's so important to strike a healthy balance between the mind and body. Joining us is the host and creator of the podcast , Parker Edison Parker. Welcome back to Midday Edition.

S4: Thanks , Jade.

S1:

S4: It's not just nutrition and vitamins. It's everything that I consume that leads up to what I put into my body. It's the needs that I have. It's the requirements that that are called on in the day. It's my mood , my disposition. It's everything.

S1:

S4: And and the very next idea I had was , as I was doing the mental thing , I realized how much my physical body was tied into that. I was exploring that. So I wanted to kind of share where I was at in real time with the listeners to kind of continue that conversation that started in mental health.

S1: First , I want to know , you know , many people start their wellness journey with a gym membership or yoga lessons , but , you know , that's not always accessible for everybody , especially in some black and brown communities.

S4: We're so present trying to fix and put out fires or deal with what's right in front of us , that we always look at the big picture , which is our own bodies. And even bigger than that , what we teach our children in the generations that are around us about their bodies and the importance of maintaining it. And I think that's the big thing , like I truly do. And because of that , we we go and we put we might put a grocery store , we might put a clothing store in place because these are these are necessities to even get to the gym. You have to have clothes , you have to have food. These are necessities that come before that , but they're equal to it. And so I don't know if we're putting the same value on our health or our mental welfare as we do , just our basic necessities food , clothes and shelter. I think that's the big handicap.

S1:

S4: I think it's a cultural shift and is access. And I think that's what we're seeing. I think that it's my idea that over like the last 100 years , we've been building the country that we live in , and that's such a hard job. Well , now a good amount of it is built and we have a little bit of time to look into ourselves. We have a food chain , so now we don't have to go hunt every morning and we don't we have security and in our homes so we don't have to defend ourselves from marauders. And that gives us a little bit more time to to think about the food that we eat and the emotions that we have and even the trauma that we've occurred to get to this point , because all of that factors in to why we're not paying attention to to our mental and physical welfare. And I think we're starting to see that shift right now. And it's in particular it's happening with the black and brown communities. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. You know , something that struck me while listening to the episode was when one of your guests said wellness is not a luxury but a necessity. Absolutely.

S4: Absolutely. Absolutely. And it is very much that because just like you were saying , a gym membership in yoga , those are those are expensive things. Like they accrue money. The money that it takes to replenish your body from what you take out of it , the time to literally have time to do an hour in the gym and have a half hour to , you know , to make traffic back and forth. Like a lot of us don't have that if we're dealing with child care or , you know , any any number of things. It's it's very expensive. And we're not even talking about the price of healthy food. Cheap food is plentiful out there , but healthy food. We're not learning how to prepare it. We're not learning where to acquire it. We're not making it in our regular schedule to do so. All of these things , all of those things factor into why it's so expensive. And it gets treated that way because treated as a as a luxury. Because again , we're in this this fight or flight survival mode where we're just trying to get food , clothes and shelter. And these things are bigger and have a huger influence because when you're eating well , you're sleeping well. When you're sleeping well , your body is recovering. You're in a better. Position , you're more productive. These things all feed into each other in a circular pattern , but we kind of have them separated in our minds and compartmentalized , especially in the black and brown community.

S1: Another way people work towards wellness is through holistic medicine , like using herbs , but it might not be as mainstream.

S4: It's not given the value that it has. It has a you know , herbal medicine is where it all starts. That's the first medicine. It's the purest ideas that have lasted the longest. And the people who brought them in , conveyed them to us , have been discredited because possibly there's a lot of money in in those cures. And to maintain that money , they kind of have to get rid of the people who originally owned the knowledge and the science of it. So , yeah , I think that's that's what we're seeing there. There's there's a lack of that information and it needs to be it needs to be put out.

S1: And we want to play an excerpt from that episode.

S4: Her name is Eileen Garza. She's on Instagram. She's a black apothecary , very , very rare , incredibly intelligent , and she's been doing couture tinctures and tonics for me to help me fix the things that are specifically wrong in my body. And that's what she does with her clientele. She's so intelligent. And she you know , she took a few minutes to kind of break down what she's doing in in the history of holistic medicine.

S1: All right. Let's take a listen.

S4:

S5: Right. Take your tinctures and drink your tea like a boss. Okay. Not. That's not true for all my clients.

S4: I think it's super interesting. One. I don't know any other black apothecaries.

S5: When I talk to my dad often about the herbs that I'm using or the things that I'm mixing up , he'll say , Oh , my mom used to do that. My mom used to that. She used to dig up this root. I believe it's part of our ancestral lineage , the herbs that we use here in America , most of them we learned from Native Americans that were using the plants that are indigenous to this land. And I believe it's the same worldwide. For most countries , herbs are the go to medicine , and pharmaceutical drugs are secondary.

S4: Big Pharma is trying to create something that everybody can utilize. So it kind of covers everything. But what you're doing is very different , very specific.

S5: And some of that's intuitive. On my end , the plants that I think will resonate most with a client. I like to create formulas for my clients that are very specific to whatever they're dealing with. A traditional herbalist or healer would want someone to heal from the root of whatever their issue is and really digging down and getting deep rather than just trying to slap a Band-Aid or or get rid of symptoms. There's just no one size fits all. And the beautiful thing about herbalism is there are so many plants.

S4: This is your it's your craft , it's your art. It's something you've been doing.

S5: But when I had my first baby , I was living in Africa. I didn't have a lot of access to like natural products that you can just buy off the shelf like you can hear there. And so I just started studying and doing my own research and making things right , like making soap or making making things that were just cleaner and that just slowly began to build. For me , it really started with essential oils too. And all medicine in herbs comes from the essential oils of the plants. But I was introduced to plant medicine through essential oils. First , I formerly did a clinical herbalism certificate. I began it in 2019 and finished in 2020.

S4:

S5: What I like to offer is to stay curious , to explore different things and see what combination of , whether it's plants or healing methodologies really align with you as a as a person. It's important to note that it takes time. Plants are generally working at the root of whatever issue you're dealing with. Like I said , it's not a Band-Aid , right ? If you're having pain somewhere and you're working with plant medicine , it's going to take time before that pain is completely gone for it to truly be healed.

S4: It almost sounds like you're describing intelligent medicine.

S5: Yeah , it is intelligent medicine. If you're working with , say , like Mullein Leaf for your respiratory system , like it's the intelligence of our bodies combined with the intelligence of the plants that when we take it , it has an affinity for the lungs it goes and it tones and it strengthens and it helps heal our lungs. How else would that be possible if it weren't intelligent just.

S4: In your craft ? Not even professionally was the next thing that interests you.

S5: With plant medicine ? I still consider myself like a baby herbalist. I won't be able to call myself a master herbalist for like 20 years. There's so much to learn , which is also keeps it really exciting. Anytime I sit down with a client and I get to open my herb books and really dig into these different plants and what they can offer people.

S1: You just heard an excerpt from the Body Healthy episode of the Parker Edison Project podcast , and you're listening to Kpbs , Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. I've been speaking about wellness with Parker Edison , host of the Kpbs podcast The Parker Edison Project. And Parker , you also spoke with North Carolina rapper Fante Coleman of Little Brother about yoga and how he stays grounded in this industry. Tell us more about that conversation.

S4: That was amazing. That was absolutely amazing. Little brothers people reached out to us. They caught the podcast and they reached out to us and we were able to set up a quick interview. And I didn't I had no idea that he was going to talk about the perks of yoga or the reasons he got into it , you know , is a fantastic conversation because so often in rap , it's a thing of youth. And this was someone who was talking about maturing and the way he's doing and the way he's applying it and advancing in his art and his craft. And a big part of that was his physical body and his welfare and using that as a tool and instrument to make the best stuff possible. It was fantastic. He's such an intelligent cat.

S1: Yeah , and it sounds like the episode resonated with a lot of people.

S4: I think people want to be the best that they can , and this conversation was two people having that as the sole purpose that genuinely is even even though it's just something as small as , you know , drinking water or getting rest , these are the tools that really lead to success. Yes.

S1: Yes. I've been speaking with Parker Edison , host of the Parker Edison Project. You can listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. Parker , it's always a pleasure to talk to you.

S4: Thanks , Jade. I appreciate you.

