For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen. The median price tag in the region sits as just under eight hundred thousand dollars, as San Diego - along with the rest of the nation - continue to show signs of a slowing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it continues to stand behind the warnings made to four local motels for housing homeless people. Later, KPBS talks with two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Plus, a recent magazine commentary notes that airlines need to cut down on their airline emissions. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American Women. Finally, the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines brought total upheaval to life as we knew it. A new one-woman-play explores how some of us spent the early days of the pandemic trying our hand at sewing cloth masks.



