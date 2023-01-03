Heavy rain, more storms inbound for San Diego

San Diego’s most recent storm arrived late Monday night, bringing more rain and high winds to the region, with another storm forecasted to hit Thursday. Then, for decades, cases of police misconduct in San Diego have been protected by some of the strictest privacy laws in the country. But new state law could lead to greater transparency on the issue. Also, 2022 was an eventful year for immigration policy. KPBS spoke with experts frustrated with President Joe Biden’s inability to roll back some of the Trump-era immigration policies. Later, mothers are often barraged with pressure to return to their pre-pregnancy lives and bodies. This can take a toll on both mental and physical health during one of the most vulnerable periods of life. Plus, the long-shuddered Ken Cinema has finally found a buyer. Finally, a look at one of the most streamed films of 2022 - the Indian epic “RRR.”

