KPBS Midday Edition

Homelessness is increasing in San Diego. How is the city responding?

 June 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Harrison Patiño Julianna Domingo
School children walking in the street to avoid homeless encampments.png
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
School children walking in the street to avoid homeless encampments on National Street in downtown San Diego on May 30, 2023.

The San Diego City Council voted 5 to 4 on Tuesday to pass the Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which would ban homeless encampments on public property. It's a controversial policy, with city officials, local advocates and community members debating whether the ban will truly serve the needs of San Diego's growing unhoused population — or if it will instead affect the most vulnerable communities, from seniors to people with disabilities.

Guests:

Andrew Bowen, KPBS metro reporter

Bob McElroy, CEO at Alpha Project

Melinda Forstey, COO at Serving Seniors

KPBS Midday Edition Homelessness