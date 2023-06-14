Homelessness is increasing in San Diego. How is the city responding?
June 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM PDT
The San Diego City Council voted 5 to 4 on Tuesday to pass the Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which would ban homeless encampments on public property. It's a controversial policy, with city officials, local advocates and community members debating whether the ban will truly serve the needs of San Diego's growing unhoused population — or if it will instead affect the most vulnerable communities, from seniors to people with disabilities.
Guests:
Andrew Bowen, KPBS metro reporter
Bob McElroy, CEO at Alpha Project
Melinda Forstey, COO at Serving Seniors