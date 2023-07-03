'Human Footprint' explores humanity's complicated relationship with Earth
A new PBS series, "Human Footprint," explores how humanity can simultaneously achieve the highest advances in technology and thought, while also being the single most destructive force on the planet.
Plus, we talk to the founder of a group that aims to make the great outdoors a more inclusive space for Black Americans.
Guests:
Nathan Dappen, Director of "Human Footprint"
Jessica Newton, CEO of Vibe Tribe Adventures