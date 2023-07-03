Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

'Human Footprint' explores humanity's complicated relationship with Earth

 July 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Harrison Patiño
Host Shane Campbell-Staton looking up at "The Gift of Maize" murals at the palace Of The Governor, Tlaxcala, Mexico. From the ~28,000 varieties of Maize that once nurished thounds of cultures across the America's, modern agriculture now only relies on a few varieties that we use in just about every product imaginable.
Courtesy of Nathan Dappen / © Day's Edge Productions
/
PBS
A new PBS series, "Human Footprint," explores how humanity can simultaneously achieve the highest advances in technology and thought, while also being the single most destructive force on the planet.

Plus, we talk to the founder of a group that aims to make the great outdoors a more inclusive space for Black Americans.

Guests:

Nathan Dappen, Director of "Human Footprint"

Jessica Newton, CEO of Vibe Tribe Adventures

