Local activists vow to keep fighting after Newsom vetoes jail deaths bill

After a state audit found the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department failed to adequately prevent and respond to the deaths of individuals in its custody, San Diego Assemblywoman Akilah Weber wrote the, “Saving Lives In Custody Act.” Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill on Friday. Then, a sailor charged with intentionally setting the fire that destroyed the Navy ship the USS Bonhomme Richard was acquitted in a military court. Reporting by ProPublica uncovered systemic failures that contributed to the destruction of the $1.2 billion dollar warship. And, while no lithium is being produced commercially in the Imperial Valley yet, we learn about how it is home to one of the world's largest known lithium reserves. Next, we visit a youth boxing program in Vista that got displaced from its gym last year. And, this fall, many parents experienced the emotions of sending their first born child off to college. A personal take from KPCC reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez. Finally, San Diego poet Gill Sotu talks to us about creativity and finding your voice.