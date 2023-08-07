Pulling back the curtain on menopause

Menopause is a subject that few people talk about. It can leave those who are experiencing symptoms feel confused, scared and alone.

KPBS Midday Edition revisited a panel discussion that pulled back the curtain on menopause. The panel talked about the sometimes debilitating — sometimes welcomed — changes associated with menopause, the state of modern treatment, and how we — as a society — can support people experiencing this stage of life.

Guests:

Andrea LaCroix, a professor of epidemiology at UC San Diego who specializes in the health of postmenopausal and older women.

Dr. Cynthia Stuenkel, a clinical professor of medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Stuenkel established one of the first menopause programs in the country.

Jill Wood, Ph.D., teaches women's, gender and sexuality studies at Penn State University. Wood's research includes the menopausal transition and sexual desire.

