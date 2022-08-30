SDSU athletes received sexual violence training amid rape allegations

We speak to Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor who SDSU brought in last fall to speak to male athletes amid allegations of a gang rape by members of the football team. Next, forecasters say we’re in for a long stretch of very hot and unusually humid weather. Highs in the 80s, 90s and even 100s inland will feel even hotter because of the humidity. Plus, lawmakers in Sacramento have to decide on hundreds of bills before this legislative session ends Wednesday at midnight. Later, with the excitement of school starting comes the reality that many children are still feeling the effects of school shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, while they may come marching one by one every summer, the ants you see in your home aren’t native to San Diego. Why reducing outdoor water use will help you get rid of them for good. Finally, two prominent women of color have finally received some long overdue recognition from Hollywood.



