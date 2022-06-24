Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

The Supreme Court ruled Friday to strike down Roe v Wade – ending 50 years of federal abortion rights. Roughly half of states are expected to either outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the decision. Next, as states across the nation brace for the impact of this ruling, legal experts are also considering what further constitutional rights may be reconsidered by the court in the near future. Finally, KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser tells us about some local areas considered to be “childcare deserts.”