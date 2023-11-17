The future of planes and trains in San Diego

San Diego International Airport is undergoing a multibillion-dollar transformational renovation project. On Midday Edition Wednesday, we take a look at its progress and what travelers can expect as they head to the airport this Thanksgiving.

Then, train tracks in the North County will need to be moved due to coastal erosion and the San Diego Association of Governments, better known as SANDAG, is looking for public input on where the tracks should be moved.

Guests:

Lori Weisberg, reporter, The San Diego-Union Tribune

Danny Veeh, rail planning program manager, SANDAG