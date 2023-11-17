Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

The future of planes and trains in San Diego

 November 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM PST
By Jade Hindmon Andrew Bracken
Passengers and employees walk around the outside of San Diego Airport
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Passengers and employees walk around the outside of Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, Oct. 27, 2023.

San Diego International Airport is undergoing a multibillion-dollar transformational renovation project. On Midday Edition Wednesday, we take a look at its progress and what travelers can expect as they head to the airport this Thanksgiving.

Then, train tracks in the North County will need to be moved due to coastal erosion and the San Diego Association of Governments, better known as SANDAG, is looking for public input on where the tracks should be moved.

Guests:

Lori Weisberg, reporter, The San Diego-Union Tribune

Danny Veeh, rail planning program manager, SANDAG

