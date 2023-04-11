You could go to jail, even if you're innocent

What happens when someone is wrongfully convicted of a crime? It's an unfortunate reality to consider, but a new book highlight's an important conclusion:

It could happen to you.

On Midday Edition, we look at what events can lead to an innocent person to become incarcerated for a crime they didn't commit — and what can be done to help exonerate those who wrongly endure prison time.

GUEST:

Justin Brooks, co-founder of the California Innocence Project

