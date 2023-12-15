A closer look at San Diego's Housing Action Package 2.0

The San Diego City Council approved Mayor Todd Gloria's wide-ranging Housing Action Package 2.0 on Tuesday. The plan includes a number of provisions aimed at boosting housing construction and increasing the amount of affordable housing in the city. We take a closer look at what's included.

Plus, we hear the latest on a lawsuit filed against former San Diego State University football player Matt Araiza.

Guests:

Andrew Bowen, metro reporter, KPBS

David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego-Union Tribune

Alexander Nguyen, North County reporter, KPBS