Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Roundtable

A closer look at San Diego's Housing Action Package 2.0

 December 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
Ways To Subscribe
New housing under construction in downtown San Diego on May 28, 2020.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
New housing under construction in downtown San Diego on May 28, 2020.

The San Diego City Council approved Mayor Todd Gloria's wide-ranging Housing Action Package 2.0 on Tuesday. The plan includes a number of provisions aimed at boosting housing construction and increasing the amount of affordable housing in the city. We take a closer look at what's included.

Plus, we hear the latest on a lawsuit filed against former San Diego State University football player Matt Araiza.

Guests:

Andrew Bowen, metro reporter, KPBS

David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego-Union Tribune

Alexander Nguyen, North County reporter, KPBS

Tags

KPBS Roundtable Homelessness