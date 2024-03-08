High-speed rail is coming to California, but not San Diego

High-speed rail has long been in the plans for California's transportation future. With help from a $3.1 billion federal grant, construction for a new bullet train is again underway in the Central Valley. But, San Diego is not a part of the initial project. We take a look at the decades-long effort to bring high-speed rail to the Golden State, and San Diego's role in it.

Plus, workplaces have changed a lot since 2020, and so has the language we use around them.

And, we take a look at other top stories on the weekly roundup.



Guests:

David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego-Union Tribune

Samantha Masunaga, business reporter, Los Angeles Times

Sean Greene, assistant data and graphics editor, Los Angeles Times

Lara McCaffrey, web producer, KPBS