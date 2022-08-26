Give Now
KPBS Roundtable

Roundtable: Fernando Tatis Jr. apologizes to Padres fans

 August 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT
By Bennett Lacy Matt Hoffman
Tony Trinh, a Padres fan from Rancho Bernardo, holds up a Tatis Jr. jersey in front of Petco Park in Downtown San Diego, Calif. Feb. 18, 2021.
An apology from Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. underscores the ongoing issues of performance enhancing drugs in Major League Baseball and the pressure on athletes to perform at a high level.

Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the MLB suspension of Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., the larger issues of performance enhancing drugs in sports and how athletes handle missteps in the public eye. Guests include KUSI sports reporter Allison Edmonds, MLB reporter Maria Torres from The Athletic and Dan Good, author of, "Playing Through The Pain."

