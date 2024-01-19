Solar adoption declining in California after new rules take hold

Solar energy rules have changed for California, and the industry is seeing a decline in the adoption of solar energy in the state. What effect are they having on the golden state’s move toward a green energy future? Plus, we get a look into what migrants are experiencing at encampments in a remote community in the San Diego desert.

Guests:

Erik Anderson, environment reporter, KPBS

Rob Nikolewski, energy reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Sammy Roth, culture columnist, Los Angeles Times

Sofía Mejías-Pascoe, investigative border and immigration reporter, inewsource

