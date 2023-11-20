A church opens its doors to asylum seekers

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, November 20th.

A church has opened its doors to asylum seekers.

Point Loma community members are sending a letter to the city of San Diego opposing a plan to turn a property near Liberty Station into a homeless shelter.

The site, known as H-Barracks, would temporarily house three hundred to seven hundred people experiencing homelessness.

Fred Kosmo is the chair of the Peninsula Community planning board.

“There was a lot of concern about the safety of the children in Liberty Station with lots of children there.”

San Diego mayor Todd Gloria addressed the concerns in the community planning board’s letter, and said that the facility would have 24-7 security on site, extensive lighting, privacy fencing and no walk-ups would be accepted or outside visitors allowed.

The San Diego Padres have a new chairman and interim control person, after the team’s former chairman Peter Seidler died last week.

Minority owner Eric Kutsenda has taken on the interim role.

Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler's private equity firm, and is a member of the firm's Executive and Investment committees.

He says he plans to continue Seidler’s vision of keeping the Padres as a family asset for generations, staying dedicated to the fans and community of San Diego, and continuing the goal of winning a World Series Championship for the city.

The county's unemployment rate slightly increased to 4-point-2-percent last month.

That’s up from September, when the revised rate was 4-point-1-percent.

But, last month's unemployment rate in the county is better than the statewide rate.

But the unemployment rate is much higher now, compared to this time last year, when it was only 3-point-3-percent.

Growing numbers of asylum seekers are arriving in the county, and government resources are not keeping up.

Reporter Katie Hyson recently visited a local church that opened its doors.

It’s rainy and cold. But when the lid is raised off the homemade chicken soup *nat pop* steam fills the air. About 35 migrants gather at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Logan Heights for dinner, a place to sleep, and breakfast in the morning. José Gregorio Castillo Quiñonez has been here almost since the shelter opened last month. Like many here, he fled the political and economic collapse in Venezuela. Church leadership opened the men-only shelter after a growing number of migrants began sleeping around the shrine of Mary in their courtyard. It takes about 60 volunteers to run *nat pop* including Isela Castro. They're just here trying to make a better life. That's what my grandparents did when they came here, and I think we all see ourselves in them. The church’s community room isn’t meant to be a shelter. Some shower with the hose in the yard. But their priest said Jesus was very clear: care for migrants. Like many local shelters, it’s at capacity. The county’s migrant welcome center, which serves more than 500 people daily, is expected to run out of funds next month. Katie Hyson, KPBS News.

The county has been seeing an uptick in M-pox cases.

Health reporter Matt Hoffman spoke with health officials about the reasons why.

County public health officials say for most of 2023 they didn’t see many Mpox cases.. Maybe two or three a week.. But Since the beginning of October, 29 cases have been reported. Dr. Winston Tilghman, Medical director HIV/STD/Hepatitis branch We knew that not everyone who needed to be vaccinated has been vaccinated and that we could see a bump in cases Dr. Winston Tillman is medical director for the county’s HIV/STD/Hepatitis branch. He says cases peaked in August of last year at about 60 per week. Mpox can cause painful skin lesions, bumps or blisters. Mpox can impact anyone, but Tillman says the majority of cases have affected gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.. Tilghman We’re continuing to work with our community partners in the LGBTQ+IA sector Officials say there is plenty of vaccine supply. MH KPBS News.

Veterans and first responders could begin using psychedelics for therapeutic use..

East and north county state assemblymember Marie Waldron is working on a bill to make it legal for assisted therapeutic-use.

Waldron says the new bill wouldn’t decriminalize psychedelics, but would create a process for them to be used to treat veterans and first responders for conditions like PT-SD.

Waldron says she wants to model it after a similar law in Colorado, which includes many safeguards.

“To make sure every t is crossed, every I is dotted when it comes to the safety, the efficacy, the use of the psychedelics in treatment. You know the headline is always like -- magic mushrooms -- we want to legalize magic mushrooms -- that’s not what it’s about -- it’s about saving lives from suicide.”

Some studies have shown psychedelic drugs have been able to decrease fear and anxiety.. It’s something the VA has also been looking into.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 9-8-8 for support, information and resources.

The air force has updated its training curriculum with a new focus on resilience and wellness.

It's teaching recruits about stress management, balance and positive lifestyle habits, to better prepare them for the uncertainties of war.

Carson Frame reports for the American Homefront Project.

[When Air Force trainees step off the bus for basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, they undergo a rigorous introduction to military life, where they learn about principles like discipline, physical fitness and teamwork. MTI: Everything will be “Yes, sir. No, sir. Thank you, sir. Yes, ma'am. No, ma'am. Thank you, ma'am….from this point forward, understood? Trainees: Yes, sir! It’s a stressful transition. Trainees lose access to their cell phones and social networks, receive uniforms and basic supplies, and move into dorms with little privacy. But the Air Force wants to make sure they have tools to cope. On the first full day of basic training, the booming voice of master sergeant Federico Arriaga washes over an auditorium full of brand new trainees. ARRIAGA: Anybody already homesick? Alright, a few of you. The lady in the back is missing the kids… Arriaga sounds less like a drill instructor and more like a coach — urging the trainees to rely on one another and pull strength from challenges they’ve overcome in the past. ARRIAGA: Wanting to go home is a normal reaction to stress, so believe in yourself, stand firm and you will be successful. He even gives them tips to relax their bodies in the face of stress. ARRIAGA: …Some techniques to consider. The first one is going to be tactical, breathing, slow, deep breaths in and out through your nose. FADE UNDER Courses on stress reduction and resilience have been part of Air Force basic training for years, but now they're among the first things recruits encounter. Colonel Billy Wilson, head of the 37th Training Group, says the goal is to shape airmen into self-confident problem solvers, qualities he hopes will stay with them throughout their Air Force careers. WILSON: it's about giving the trainees an opportunity to get a better sense of self. And what that actually means in a profession of arms. In an era when threats can emerge quickly, the Air Force wants airmen who can handle the physical and emotional stresses of high-intensity operations - and be decisive in complex, changing environments. Colonel Daniel Cassidy is the director of human performance for the 37th Training Wing - and he helped design the Air Force’s basic training curriculum. CASSIDY: the Air Force particularly is populated largely by persons who have technical expertise. And so there's a lot of decision making power that's delegated down to frontline airmen. Cassidy says resilience comes from combining problem-solving skills with positive lifestyle habits. He adds that it’s important to teach airmen about how sleep hygiene, nutrition, proper exercise form, and stress management affect performance. CASSIDY: we put trainees on a schedule, which allows them to appreciate what it's like to optimize these health behavioral inputs across seven and a half weeks of basic military training. After just a few days at basic training, some new airmen were already wrestling with the concept of resilience - and how to apply it. Saige Ware worried about whether she would be able to pass the physical fitness test. WARE: This is my goal. I’ve got to drive. I’ve got to be resilient. I can’t let me not knowing how to do this many pushups bring me down the whole time…I’ve learned a lot actually. For others, like Esteban Gonzalez, the biggest hurdle is homesickness. He’s getting through it by talking with others in his training group - and reflecting on why he chose to join the Air Force. GONZALEZ: Everyone is going through something I know people that have a wife and children back at home, and it's very hard to cope and persevere. But it's just something you have to do and you have to remember your why and who you do it for what you do it for.He says perseverance is about fighting through challenges…and realizing you’ll be okay in the end. I’m Carson Frame in San Antonio.

TAG: That story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans.

The Super Bowl of horse racing is coming to Del Mar.

The track has been chosen as the Breeders Cup location for next year and 20-25.

Reporter Jacob Aere says the event is expected to boost the local economy.

While Del Mar has hosted the Breeders' Cup twice before, this is the first time that the racetrack will hold the event in back-to-back years. It’s expected to draw tens of thousands of fans … and boost the local economy … says San Diego North Economic Development Council CEO Erik Bruvold. “Any event like that – the Breeders’ Cup, an All Star game, the Super Bowl – one of the great things it does is it brings new dollars into our region. Those are people who might not otherwise visit San Diego.” Del Mar’s previous Breeders’ Cup events in 2017 and 2021 drew roughly 115,000 fans combined. And a study by Sports Management Research Institute says the 2017 event generated an estimated $96 million dollars across San Diego county. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

And now a happy ending to a story we first brought you this summer.

It's the story of two young San Diego friends who renovated and re-created a vintage upright piano.

Education reporter M.G. Perez says the piano has now found its forever home at Marcy High School in Clairemont.

Piano sounds, 16 year old Ren Berry is a self taught musician who will graduate next spring from Marcy High School …an alternative learning community for students with social and emotional special needs. This piano provides music therapy and an outlet for her to express feelings… “...so calm and relieved…all of my negative emotions and stress and anxiety goes away and it’s great. I love it. It makes me so happy. The upright piano was saved from a junk yard and renovated by 14 year old Makena Stumpo and his 14-year old fellow musician and friend Liam Ket. They are supporters of Sing For Hope …a New York City-based non-profit that uses artists everywhere and of every age use…to inspire people who need it most… “it started as an 8th grade community service project…but I think it turned into a lot more than that…it turned into a passion project. Piano sound.”

TAG: That was Makena Stumpo.

You can find out more about the project by going to sing-for-hope-dot-org.

KPBS Education Reporter MG Perez brought us that story.

